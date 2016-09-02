Fine Wine and Good Spirits moves locations

Fine Wine and Good Spirits, a state-owned liquor store, held the grand opening Aug. 31 of its location at 127 Southridge Plaza in State College. The 6,750-square-foot store moved from its previous location at 2051 S. Atherton St.
The store contains about 3,600 wines and spirits, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board spokesman Shawn Kelly said, including premium luxury collection items and Chairman’s Selection wines. The space is broken down into sections by type of grapes and geographic location. Wines from France, Germany and Australia are just a few of the available selections.
“There’s more of a selection here than you would find at a standard fine wine and good spirits store,” Kelly said.
Fine Wine and Good Spirits has four locations in State College.
