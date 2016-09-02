Expansion project begins at senior living community

Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries broke ground on an expansion project at The Oaks at Pleasant Gap, the organization announced Thursday. The expansion includes 10 duplexes and eight single independent houses for people 55 and older.
The added cottages, arranged in a cul-de-sac, are projected to be completed by late 2017, according to a release.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to serve the housing needs of persons over 55 who are seeking a secure environment in which to live,” said Patricia Savage, ALSM’s president and CEO, in a statement. “It is the desire of ALSM as we also expand our Medicare-certified home health program to enable persons to live in place as they age.”
The 1,500-square-foot duplexes and 1,850-square-foot houses include two-car garages and on-site laundry.
The nonprofit, which is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church, cited increasing demand as the reason for the expansion. The community is taking reservations.
