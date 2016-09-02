New cafe to open in State College

Is going vegan good for you? Depends on whom you ask.
The same goes for whether going green in your diet makes economic sense. According to The Pennsylvania Center for Beef Excellence, for instance, the beef industry generates more than $2 billion for the state’s economy. With about 28,000 beef producers, veganism may be anathema both in terms of dollars and for the commonwealth’s more carnivorous-leaning consumers. Researchers have also found going animal-free may not be the most efficient in feeding humanity.
Conversely, for every lover of Arby’s there is an habitué of Salad Works. A University of Oxford study published in March projected the U.S. would save about $290 billion by 2050 if everyone went vegan.
But perhaps variety, the platitude goes, is the dietary détente among all spork-wielding parties. By November, an all-vegan cafe will be added to the mix of eateries in downtown State College.
Cafe Verve, located at 115 E. Beaver Ave., will offer more than salad, though. Owner Heather Jones said there will be homemade baked goods, sandwiches and fried foods.
“Some people think since it’s all vegan, it’s a health food,” she said. “There’s a good balance of everything.”
Espressos and smoothies will also be available, Jones added.
The about 600-square-foot space was formerly Blue I.V. Boutique, which moved to 266 E. College Ave. last year. While no official opening date has been set, Jones said she is planning to open by early November.
The tentative hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sundays. Jones said there will be free Wi-Fi.
Comments