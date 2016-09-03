New Mexico literacy test may cut time spent on exams

A new computer-based program used in public schools statewide to assess the literacy skills of children in grades K-3 may decrease the amount of time spent on exams.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2bWKC58 ) that the state Public Education Department recently announced that all 89 school districts will use the new Istation program.
Administrators say that, at $600,000 per year, the program costs significantly less for the state.
According to state officials, the longtime DIBELS program costs $1.3 million more and has been criticized for taking up too much time in the classroom.
Teachers have until mid-October to administer the tests.
However, some educators say they are worried they won't have sufficient prep time for the switch.
