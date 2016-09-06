Recent Kansas Editorials

Topeka Capital-Journal, Sept. 3
As we've noted on this page before, few states in the country are facing more fundamental political decisions than Kansas.
From unprecedented animosity between the branches of government to intensifying debates about health care and education funding, Kansans are trying to address many of the most consequential issues that a state's citizens can consider. But there's one policy Kansans are particularly concerned about, and they're becoming more vocal about it every day — the LLC tax exemption (also known as the "loophole") that was passed in 2012.
Sen. David Haley, D-Kansas City, says the widespread hostility toward the LLC exemption has made Kansas voters more civically engaged than they've been in decades: "In 22 years of holding public office I've never seen a more aware electorate in Kansas than I'm seeing this year. No matter your politics, there seems a universal disdain for this loophole." Even though the catalyst of this political awareness is alarming (our state's moribund fiscal health), a more educated and involved electorate is always a good thing.
It's also encouraging how many beneficiaries of the LLC exemption are willing to forgo the cash they're saving to restore sensible business taxes in Kansas.
For example, James P. Zakoura — a lawyer who lives in Overland Park — recently told Kansas City Star reporter Rick Montgomery that the money he's saved from the exemption should go back to Kansas: "I'd give that up in a second. I don't need it." Zakoura thinks a reinstatement of the tax will provide Kansas with $260 million in annual revenue — an amount slightly higher than the $250 million often cited by budget analysts and legislators.
As the budget crisis continues to worsen (the state just announced that tax revenue was $10.5 million below projections for August), many business owners and legislators don't know why the state is throwing away hundreds of millions in tax receipts.
Sen. Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, is another LLC owner who's trying to get the exemption repealed. When Denning goes "door-to-door," his constituents are telling him that "Everybody should pay their fair share of taxes when businesses are profiting." He went on, "But I'm hearing it, too, from successful business owners. They feel like freeloaders." One such business owner — a lawyer from Johnson County named Dan Doyle — openly admitted that he wasn't using the tax break to hire new employees: "Who are you going to hire for $5,000 to $10,000 a year? What's the purpose? It's really to give people like me more walking-around money."
Or flying-around money — in 2014, Doyle took his family to Cancun with his tax savings: "I'm making out like a bandit, and it's completely unfair."
Doyle deserves credit for his honesty, as do the other LLC owners who would rather share the tax burden with their fellow Kansans than continue to make out like bandits.
---
Wichita Eagle, Sept. 4
Nursing homes have cause to be frustrated with Gov. Sam Brownback and the Legislature. Furious, in fact.
The homes agreed last legislative session to a 150 percent increase in provider taxes as a way to increase the federal Medicaid match and boost their reimbursement payments. But only a couple of days after Brownback signed legislation authorizing the tax, he cut Medicaid reimbursements to these providers by 4.47 percent.
They felt double-crossed.
The providers already were struggling because of the state's huge backlog in processing Medicaid applications. That has resulted in homes having to wait months to get paid.
Because of these delays, many homes are having trouble paying their bills and making payroll, said Debra Zehr, president and CEO of LeadingAge Kansas, an association of nonprofit aging service providers. Four care homes have closed in the past 12 months, largely because of this mess, she said.
"It has gotten to a crisis stage," she said.
The backlog also harms low-income seniors. Because some of the nursing homes are owed so much funding already from the state, they can't afford to admit new residents who are caught in the application backlog.
"Real people, real communities are getting hurt," Zehr said.
LeadingAge wrote the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in July to complain about the reimbursement cut. It urged CMS to "immediately engage with the state of Kansas regarding compliance with federal Medicaid requirements."
It has yet to hear back. But the providers did receive strong support from state lawmakers at a hearing last month of a Medicaid oversight committee.
Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, called the cuts to nursing homes and other Medicaid providers "devastating." He has vowed to reverse the cuts next session.
Brownback also proposed reversing the cuts. To do that, he wants to increase the provider tax on hospitals, but the Kansas Hospital Association objects, saying higher taxes would exacerbate the problems health care providers are facing.
And after what happened to nursing homes, who could blame hospitals if they don't trust Brownback and the state?
Linda MowBray, representing the Kansas Health Care Association and Kansas Center for Assisted Living, said at the oversight hearing that providers had tried to be good partners with the state and its private insurance companies.
"We trusted the state had the best interest of Kansas elders, and those that provide care for them, at heart," she said. "We have been betrayed."
No wonder they are so upset.
---
Lawrence Journal-World, Sept. 1
In a representative democracy, voting is as sacred a right as any. One would hope that Americans could exercise that right without having to fear that doing so increases their vulnerability to having their privacy invaded or identities stolen.
Yet the FBI reported this week that foreign hackers accessed at least two state election databases, downloading personal information on more than 200,000 registered voters and forcing temporary shutdowns of the voter registration systems in those states. The FBI did not identify the states, but Yahoo News said they are Illinois and Arizona. Illinois suffered the larger breach, including the theft of voter information, while the Arizona attack was more limited, Yahoo reported.
The FBI responded by sending election alerts to all state election officials, advising them of the threats. The Department of Homeland Security also held a conference call with state election officials throughout the country.
In Kansas, Bryan Caskey, director of the elections division in Secretary of State Kris Kobach's office, said he was confident that the state's database is secure from threats. Caskey, who participated in the conference call, said the main area of concern was with voter registration databases. Caskey said the Kansas registration database is not connected through the secretary of state's website and cannot be accessed by an outside user through the internet.
It's reassuring that Kansas has been proactive in implementing security measures to limit vulnerability to a cyber attack.
Similarly, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew deserves a nod for resisting the urge to move to electronic voting machines. For more than a decade, Shew has advocated a paper ballot system in which voters mark their choices and the ballots are then scanned and votes counted. Such a system provides voters with confidence in their selections and election officials with a paper trail in the event of an electronic malfunction.
Finally, the paper ballot system is immune to attacks by cyber hackers intent on doing harm to individuals, democracy or both.
It's a shame that voter registration databases have become the latest targets of cyber attacks. But it's reassuring that Kansas and Douglas County officials have taken steps to reduce the vulnerabilities voters here face.
---
Hutchinson News, Sept. 1
One of the first actions Gov. Sam Brownback made after his inauguration in 2011 was to declare that the arts weren't a core function of state government and sign an executive order abolishing the Kansas Arts Commission, which was created in the 1960s.
He also rejected $1.2 million in arts money approved by the Legislature. A year later, he changed course — slightly — and signed legislation that created the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission. It was a diminished form of the Kansas Arts Commission, working under the Kansas Department of Commerce and directed to secure much of its budget from private sources.
Now, however, even that weak effort at leveraging financial resources is struggling to find money in support of Kansas artists. The commission's budget from the state has been reduced from $700,000 to $188,000, and now it's scrambling to find another $510,000 in state money to secure a $637,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Without the additional money, and the grant it would secure, public efforts to encourage the arts in Kansas are all but dead. Some undoubtedly will champion the end of publicly financed arts, claiming that art is a frivolous pursuit that, like Brownback believes, holds no place in the state's budget. But before those who hold that opinion start relishing in victory, they might look around their communities and consider the high cost of a life without art or artists.
Art is everywhere, even if the people who see it, hear it or read it don't recognize it as such. It's in our schools, our homes, our churches and our towns. It's what fills the spaces between the things we must do and need to do. Art is life, and that's the reason art has held such an important role in the development of every civilization.
But there's more to art than idyllic paintings, soul-touching poetry or sublime melodies. Art is an industry, one whose power and prevalence shouldn't be discounted.
The arts, in 2012, contributed an estimated nearly $700 billion to the United States' economy. In that same year, workers in the arts industry earned more than $300 billion in wages, and every job in the arts created 1.6 jobs outside of the arts. And research has shown that attracting a "creative class" of people can, and does, fuel growth and economic activity within cities.
Any government, through the use of its tax dollars, supports some functions of the economy. Money to build roads creates construction jobs, and incentives to attract businesses bring industry or technology. If the logic applies to retail, industry and construction, how could the same logic not apply to the creative industry?
Art mustn't be viewed as a wasteful, gratuitous thing; it's a vital part of any meaningful and fulfilling community. But moreover, art should be viewed as the investment that it is, not just in the concrete form of jobs and economic activity but in the creativity that can be harnessed to solve our biggest problems and remind us of our shared humanity.
Comments