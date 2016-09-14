At least 4 cases of mumps confirmed in Garfield County

Health officials say four cases of mumps have been confirmed this week in Garfield County and at least 34 more suspected cases are under investigation.
A statement issued Wednesday night by the State Department of Health says those affected range in age from less than 1 to 41 years old.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Kristy Bradley says if parents observe symptoms of mumps in their child, the child should be kept at home for five days from the time the symptoms first appear.
Mumps is a viral infection that causes swelling in the salivary glands and cheeks. Other symptoms include fever, headache, general aches and muscle pain.
Two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine are required for school attendance. That vaccine is 88 percent effective in preventing mumps, according to the statement.
