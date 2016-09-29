After 2-year break, DNR finds a deer dead of EHD virus

A deer in southwestern Michigan has died from a disease that killed more than 12,000 in the state in 2012.
The Department of Natural Resources says it has confirmed a deer death in Berrien County linked to EHD, a viral disease that is transmitted by a fly.
No cases were reported in Michigan in 2014 or 2015. Wildlife biologist and pathologist Tom Cooley believes the dry, hot weather this summer may have played a role in the return of EHD. The disease has been around for decades in many areas of the U.S.
The DNR says sick deer lose appetite and fear of humans and often are found unconscious near water. There is no evidence that humans can catch the virus.
