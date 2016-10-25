$12M Gulf Shores complex being built for new Auburn campus

Auburn University and the city of Gulf Shores are partnering on a new $12 million college facility and center for the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said during a news conference Monday that the city will build the 24,000-square-foot building and lease it to Auburn.
The satellite campus will sit on 26 acres within a 200-acre parcel located along the Foley Beach Express, northeast of the city's main business district.
The veterinary center will be an extension of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Auburn and will provide specialty services in the region.
The campus will also house programs related to organic horticulture, marine fisheries and specialty mapping, among others.
Construction is expected to begin next spring or summer, and will be completed within 18 months.
