Confirmed cases of chikungunya soar in Brazil

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

0:17 Deer hits cross-country runner during race

0:40 Penn State professor calls on all to recognize common ground

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:44 Richard Sleigh performs "Honeydripper"

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

4:22 James Franklin praises seniors for commitment to team

3:09 Franklin discusses upcoming game against Rutgers