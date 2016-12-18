2 communities share $600K for age-in-place efforts

Two Maine communities are getting $600,000 over three years to support the Maine Health Access Foundation's Thriving in Place initiative.
Millinocket Regional Hospital and Washington Hancock Community Agency/Community Caring Collaborative join seven other communities across the state now in the implementation phase of the Thriving in Place initiative.
Barbara Leonard is president and CEO of the Maine Health Access Foundation. She says the communities are building networks to tackle many of the key barriers to successful aging in community.
The grants represent the third round of a program aimed at promoting community-driven approaches to helping people remain in their homes as they age or deal with chronic health conditions.
