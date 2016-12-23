Special Santa Trains bring Christmas to kids battling cancer

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop Pause

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

1:46 Blade Runner 2049 Announcement

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

2:15 How cool is this house?

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

0:19 State College's Pete Haffner reacts to being named all-state in football

0:31 Flooding in the Philipsburg area