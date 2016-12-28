5-year-old koala dies at Albuquerque zoo

The Albuquerque zoo's only koala has died of cancer.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hsZyu2 ) that Luke, a 5-year-old Queensland koala, died last week at ABQ BioPark.
Zoo officials say Luke was diagnosed with cancer about a month ago and was initially treated with chemotherapy. The treatment was discontinued in mid-December after it did not lead to any improvements in Luke's condition. The koala was euthanized last week after his condition deteriorated.
Luke was born at the Los Angeles Zoo in 2011 and came to the ABQ BioPark Zoo in December 2012.
Zoo officials say they will consider how to represent Australia's species and diversity in future exhibits.
