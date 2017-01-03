Diet Res-Illusions: Tips from the pros on how to lose weight

Food behavior experts have some tips to help you keep New Year resolutions to lose weight.
They say that small changes in the kitchen, at the grocery store and in restaurants can help you make good choices without thinking. Using smaller plates and narrower glasses, eating at a table and not in front of the TV, can help. So can keeping your kitchen neat and free of food on counters except a fruit bowl. And redoing the pantry and fridge to put healthy things in front and at eye level.
To start, they suggest making your goals specific, measurable and attainable. Instead of a vague vow to eat better, resolve to limit chips or ice cream, if those are downfalls, to once or twice a week.
