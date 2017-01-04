Baby dies at NYC treatment shelter, police investigating

Police in New York City are investigating the death of an infant boy who officers found unresponsive in the lobby of a drug treatment shelter in Manhattan.
The 6-month-old boy was unconscious when he was discovered at the Odyssey House Shelter in Harlem around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. The baby had difficulty breathing and was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
An Odyssey House spokeswoman says the shelter is a 300-bed residential drug and alcohol treatment program that takes in roughly 60 mothers with children up to age 6.
Police haven't released the deceased boy's name pending notification of family.
Authorities say the child exhibited no signs of trauma. His cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.
