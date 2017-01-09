Arkansas lawmakers to convene with pot, tax cuts on agenda

Arkansas lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol for this year's legislative session, with dueling tax cut proposals and efforts to launch the state's medical marijuana program dominating the agenda.
The House and Senate are set to convene Monday for the 91st General Assembly. Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to address a joint session of the Legislature on Tuesday.
Hutchinson has called for a $50 million income tax cut for low-income residents, but has faced pushback from some fellow Republicans who want to see a deeper cut that will take effect more quickly. The Legislature is also expected to take up legislation implementing the constitutional amendment voters approved last year legalizing medical marijuana.
