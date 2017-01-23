Bill would keep vets from seeking out pet owners' drug abuse

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House Pause

1:04 Friend remembers Jean Tuggy

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man