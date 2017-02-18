Montana officials alarmed as they fight surge in meth use

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win Pause

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth