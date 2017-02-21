Vandy swaps duties for assistant coach fighting liver cancer

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Pause

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

1:26 Trump jokes about dad's female supporters