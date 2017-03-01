Health Care

March 1, 2017 9:54 PM

Bolivia's president goes to Cuba for medical treatment

The Associated Press
LA PAZ, Bolivia

Bolivian President Evo Morales went to Cuba on Wednesday for emergency treatment of a persistent throat problem following "major complications," his government said.

Presidential Minister Ruben Martinez told journalists that Morales left after a Cabinet meeting, but he gave no details on Morales' condition. The president's voice has been hoarse in public appearances in recent weeks and Morales has said he had a cold.

The 57-year-old leader canceled his plans on Feb. 6 because of the throat problem and underwent an examination by Bolivian doctors.

Morales had nasal surgery done by Cuban doctors in 2009, but the procedure was conducted at a clinic in Bolivia's capital.

Related content

Health Care

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Murder, kidnapping suspect who fled with daughter arrives at Pa. court

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos