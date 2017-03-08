Health Care

March 8, 2017 8:28 PM

Fox with rabies bites elderly woman, is euthanized

The Associated Press
GREAT FALLS, Va.

A fox that repeatedly bit a 71-year-old woman before trying to attack a couple and their cat tested positive for rabies and has been euthanized.

The first attack happened on Monday, when the fox bit the elderly woman on the arms, legs and hands. The woman was badly injured but is expected to survive. The fox then traveled about a mile away and attacked a cat, whose owner was able to knock the fox out with a log and put it into a cage.

The fox was euthanized and taken to the Fairfax County Health Department for testing. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the animal was rabid.

