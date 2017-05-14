Group proposing retreat for kids with cancer to appeal

A nonprofit group says it plans to appeal after it was denied a permit to build a retreat for children with cancer in central Idaho.
The Idaho Mountain Express reports (http://bit.ly/2pzjq4p) that the Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission in April denied a conditional-use permit to Camp Rainbow Gold.
The camp group's director Elizabeth Lizberg says it has adjusted the application to accommodate concerns and plans to submit reasons for the appeal this week.
The nonprofit holds summer camps for children and families dealing with cancer at a private campsite in the Sawtooth Mountains. It is seeking to build a retreat on a 240-acre parcel in the unincorporated neighborhood of Triumph near the resort town of Ketchum. The proposed camp would include 29 structures.
The group has faced opposition from neighbors who say the location is unsuitable due to wildlife, traffic issues and other issues.
