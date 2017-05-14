NY child treated after eating marijuana candy

Authorities say a 10-year-old boy in Rockland County was sent to the emergency room after eating cannabis-infused candy.
Police say it happened Sunday night after the child's father let the boy sit alone in the family's car where he found a package of sour gummies laced with medical marijuana.
Police say the Ramapo boy ate some of the candy and was taken to a hospital in Suffern where he was treated and released.
The boy's father, 37-year-old Ephraim Zagelbaum, of Spring Valley, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Additional charges were possible. It wasn't clear if the father had a lawyer.
