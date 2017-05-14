Health Care

May 14, 2017 10:58 PM

NY child treated after eating marijuana candy

The Associated Press
RAMAPO, N.Y.

Authorities say a 10-year-old boy in Rockland County was sent to the emergency room after eating cannabis-infused candy.

Police say it happened Sunday night after the child's father let the boy sit alone in the family's car where he found a package of sour gummies laced with medical marijuana.

Police say the Ramapo boy ate some of the candy and was taken to a hospital in Suffern where he was treated and released.

The boy's father, 37-year-old Ephraim Zagelbaum, of Spring Valley, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Additional charges were possible. It wasn't clear if the father had a lawyer.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech 0:40

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech
Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 0:42

Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
Man, young boy injured in crash 0:27

Man, young boy injured in crash

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos