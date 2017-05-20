3 vie for top WHO post in first election at UN health agency

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ethiopian former Minister of Health, speaks at the World Health Organization

WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. For the first time, WHO’s governing body made up of 194 member states will choose from three candidates, Tuesday May 23, 2017. not one pre-selected by its executive board, as in past years. David Nabarro a British physician, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus a former Ethiopian health minister and Pakistani doctor Sania Nishtar are the candidates to replace WHO Director General Dr. Margaret Chan.