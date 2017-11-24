Health Care

Fire officials say woman killed, firefighter hurt in blaze

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:17 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md.

Fire officials say a woman who was rescued from a burning home in Prince George's County has died and a firefighter suffered burns but is expected to survive.

Local media report a woman believed to be in her 70s was pulled from the Capitol Heights-area home early Friday morning.

Fire officials say she was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.

WTOP reports a firefighter sustained second-degree burns and has been transported to a burn unit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Barkley one of best around

    Penn State football coach James Franklin talks Saquon Barkley.

Barkley one of best around

Barkley one of best around 1:14

Barkley one of best around
Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash
Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland 0:35

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland

View More Video