Fire officials say woman killed, firefighter hurt in blaze

Fire officials say a woman who was rescued from a burning home in Prince George's County has died and a firefighter suffered burns but is expected to survive.
Local media report a woman believed to be in her 70s was pulled from the Capitol Heights-area home early Friday morning.
Fire officials say she was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.
WTOP reports a firefighter sustained second-degree burns and has been transported to a burn unit.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
