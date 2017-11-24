Health Care

Pacific keeps UAPB winless with a 78-69 win behind Miles

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:21 PM

STOCKTON, Calif.

Miles Reynolds scored 20 points and Jack Williams scored 15 points with 12 rebounds and Pacific beat winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-69 in a Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase game Friday night.

Jahlil Tripp also grabbed 12 rebounds for Pacific (2-3), and the Tigers had a 50-29 rebounding edge with 17 coming off the offensive end.

Pacific used a 16-0, first-half run capped by three free throws by Roberto Gallinat who was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt by Artavious McDyess. The Tigers made it 34-15 with 3:44 left before the break and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-7) trailed by double digits for most of the remainder of the game.

Martaveous McKnight converted a 3-point play off a jumper with 3:44 remaining and the Golden Lions drew to within nine (71-62). Charles Jackson's jumper with 10 seconds to go made it 76-69 but Arkansas-Pine Bluff ran out of time.

McKnight finished with 18 points, and Charles Jackson had 13 for the Golden Lions.

