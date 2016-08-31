Union seeks investigation of black mold at Waikiki hotel

A Hawaii union has filed a complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency over reports of unsafe working conditions after allegedly discovering mold at a Waikiki hotel that's under construction.
Kyle Chock of the Hawaii Carpenters Union tells KITV-TV (http://bit.ly/2cqij1c) that testing has uncovered "toxic black mold" on four floors of the Maile Sky Court Hotel, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation. The union also filed complaints this week with the Hawaii health department and the city.
The reports of mold come after state regulators raided the hotel Monday to investigate claims that it's using unlicensed contractors and workers who are in the country illegally.
Donald Selby, the owner of Selby Construction, maintains that the company is operating in line with state law.
