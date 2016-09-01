Truck blocking Troutdale sidewalk prompts $540,000 lawsuit

An Oregon woman is suing her neighbors for more than $540,000 after she says she suffered a fractured wrist when she had to walk around their pickup truck, which was parked across a sidewalk.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2ceiloY ) that the suit filed by Loretta Caldwell, of Troutdale, says she underwent surgery on her broken wrist after tripping on the curb in the October 2015 incident.
The woman accuses her neighbors, Melissa and Michael Sparks, of violating city code by blocking the sidewalk with their truck.
The Sparks couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday. Portland Attorney Jennie Clark says the Sparks' insurance company has denied liability on their behalf.
Caldwell is seeking payment for medical bills, lost wages as well as physical pain and mental suffering.
