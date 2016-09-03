Vermont towns wins grant to set up drug drop-off box

A Vermont town has won a grant to set up a drug collection box in the community.
Northfield Police Chief James Dziobek (ZIE-bek) says the CVS pharmacy awarded the town a grant to set up the collection unit, which is located in the lobby of the police department.
The collection unit will be a safe and environmentally responsible way to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medication, including controlled substances. It is intended to reduce the amount of unneeded medicine in residents' homes and ultimately reduce prescription drug abuse and prevent the contamination of area landfills and water supplies.
Access to the Northfield unit is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and other times by appointment.
