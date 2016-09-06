Real Estate Transactions: Aug. 15 - Aug. 19, 2016

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Aug. 15, 2016, through Aug. 19, 2016, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Pennymac Corp. to R D Bishop St LLC, 424 E. Bishop St., $90,000.
Benner Township
Curtis William Knepper and Florence Louise Knepper to Russell A. Port and Lorraine A. Port, property located on Theodore Lane, $22,500.
Beth A. Bierly to Christopher W. Wolf and Melissa D. Wolf, 116 Willowbend Drive, $303,000.
Boggs Township
AMA Land Development LLC to Joshua D. Nastase and Nastase Farms, property located on North Eagle Valley Road, $40,000.
Dean L. Hurd and Tonya M. Hurd to Brian C. Yearick and Doris M. Yearick, 519 Runville Road, $45,000.
Burnside Township
Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 496 Pine Glen Road, $1.
Harvey H. Redcay and Sharon L. Redcay to Lakesha Weisel, 150 Sycamore Drive, $8,000.
Loran D. Foresman and Jon E. Foresman to Cecelia B. Glace, 175 Hilltop Drive, $16,030.
Cecelia B. Glace to Cecelia B. Glace, 175 Hilltop Drive, $1.
Centre Hall Borough
Cathy K. Moses to Bradley A. Stoner and Sherry M. Stoner, 338 W. Church St., $169,900.
College Township
Patricia J. Decker to Karl Stoedefalke, 305 Village Heights Drive, $175,500.
Jonathan Hetler to Kevin K. Murphy and Kimberly J. Murphy, 132 Quincy Ave., $200,000.
John C. Donovan and Stacy S. Donovan to Matthew R. Denezza and Cristina M. Denezza, 835 Walnut Spring Lane, $645,000.
Daniel M. Craig to Amanda Bernier, 210 Shady Drive, $147,000.
John H. Mitchell Jr., Maria E. Mitchell, and Haubert/Mitchell Partners to Brandall Investments LP, 150 Matilda Ave., $57,000.
Wilmington Trust to Rodney John Hendricks and Andrea Marie Rupert, 323 Matilda Ave., $252,000.
Ferguson Township
Ladislaus M. Semali to Nicholas A. Inverso and Maria M. Inverso, 2257 Autumnwood Drive, $345,000.
S&A Homes Inc. to Jiang Jin and Wei Jiang, 173 Red Willow Road, $326,909.
Jeremy J. Koncoski and Erin Koncoski to Cathy Moses, 4826 W. Whitehall Road, $160,000.
Joseph M. Baretincic by Attorney and Geraldine L. Baretincic by Attorney to Gregory T. Kline and Carolyn E. Kline, 2314 Autumnwood Drive, $347,500.
Geoffrey S. Ehringer and Krista L. Ehringer f/k/a Krista L. Gallant to Matt A. Sanderson and Victoria M. Sanderson, 2430 Autumnwood Drive, $320,000.
Brian D. Baker, Michelle Kerry Baker, and Paul L. Dangiuro to DMC LLC, 784 W. Aaron Drive, $198,000.
Sally A. Glenny and Harry R. Glenny to Steven Weaver and Allison Glenny, 200 S. Water St., $1.
Gregg Township
Abner Z. King and Hannah K. King to Paul R. Leah and Kari A. Leah, 179 Blue Ball Road, $176,000.
Halfmoon Township
S&A Homes Inc. to Erik C. Sohn and Schalyn N. Sohn, 94 Stable View Drive, $581,823.
Richard C. Curtis and Janene E. A. Curtis to Robert Segura, 216 Centennial Hills Road, $416,000.
Harris Township
John C. Warburton and Kerry E. Warburton to Laura A. Rossman and Steven R. Rossman, 350 W. Crestview Ave., $495,000.
Matthew R. Denezza and Cristina M. Denezza to Brian W. Sippert and Michelle N. Shippert, 366 Hylbert Road, $940,000.
David A. Nembhard and Harriet Black Nembhard to Ting He and Huajun Zhou, 112 Ramsey Way, $670,000.
John A. Salvia and Shawn A. Salvia to Colin K. Smith, 305 W. Crestview Ave., $415,000.
TOA PA IV LP to Charles L. Purdum and Susan B. Purdum, 109 Settlers Way, $441,002.71.
Huston Township
Kazuko N. Maury by Agent to Dennis Hackenberg and Linda Hackenberg, 161 Beaver Road, $107,600.
Liberty Township
Arthur P. Staddon and Marcia Robb Staddon to Arthur P. Staddon and Marcia Robb Staddon, 351 N. Beach St., $1.
Miles Township
William C. Frantz and Evelyn Lorraine Frantz to Chris Eric Frantz and Curtis W. Frantz, property located on Route SR-0880, $1.
Millheim Borough
Thomas E. Haupt Sr. a/k/a Thomas Haupt and Trudi T. Haupt f/k/a Trudi T. Hill to Thomas E. Haupt Sr. and Trudi T. Haupt, 220 Hillcrest Ave., $1.
Patton Township
Karyn D. McKinney n/k/a Karyn M. Marvasti to Karyn M. Marvasti, 335 Douglas Drive, $1.
Keith W. Silliman to Karen V. Israelian and Marina Nikolaye Israelian, 2037 Mary Ellen Lane, $150,000.
Seth T. Hostetler and Sarah Hostetler to John F. Coleman Jr and Julie A. Coleman, 344 Fifth Ave., $124,000.
Stephen G. Simpson and Padma Raghavan to Alan G. Hawbaker, 221 Pantops Parade, $675,000.
Andrew N. Kleit and Susan R. Kleit to Melissa McAbee, 542 Laceshire Lane, $315,000.
Christopher W. Wolf and Melissa D. Wolf to Andrew R. Rehmeyer and Jennifer M. Rehmeyer, 437 Douglas Drive, $211,000.
Roy L. Walk to Roy L. Walk and Angela K. Walk, 443 Stevenson Road, $1.
Penn Township
Thomas R. Knepp and Linda A. Knepp to Ronald N. Kimler and Marcia M. Kimler, property located on Tunnel Road, $348,000.
Potter Township
Shirley A. McKelvey and Richard G. McKelvey to Scott Rebert, Chris Rebert, and Penny Ayers, 176 Venerick Hollow Road, $25,000.
Rush Township
Stacey M. Harris to Gertz Properties LLC, 461 S. Centre St., $46,500.
Sandy Summit Lodge, Wallace A. Kephart, Roger L. Kephart a/k/a Rodger L. Kephart, Eleanor Kephart, Edwina Kephart, V. Eleanor Rowles Estate, and Gregory W. Rowles to Sandy Summit Lodge LLC, 352 Five Tower Road, $1.
Live Well Financial Inc. to Tonya M. Scott, 284 State St., $13,300.
Jeffrey Suhoney and Jessica Suhoney to Clifton M. Gilson and Lisa D. Gilson, 267 State St., $1.
Clifton M. Gilson and Lisa D. Gilson to Rebecca D. Crust and Ethaniel A. Lewis, 267 State St., $117,900.
Eric P. Schmidt n/k/a Eric Paul Taylor-Schmidt and Ann Marie Taylor-Schmidt to Eric P. Schmidt n/k/a Eric Paul Taylor-Schmidt and Ann Marie Schmidt, 680 State St., $1.
Snow Shoe Township
Joseph B. Moslak Jr. Estate, Zachary J. Moslak, and Mollie A. Funk to Roy Bertram Jr. and Susan Bertram, property located on Clarence Road, $56,500.
Spring Township
S&A Homes Inc. to Brian J. Douglas and Kathleen R. Douglas, 150 Shady Hollow Drive, $240,000.
JFDC Land Acquisition LLC to Jeffrey L. Leri and Jean M. Leri, 207 Jonathan Lane, $231,302.
Wilbur D. Wellar to Merle A. Wertz, property located on Greens Valley Road, $3,000.
Jody S. Miller f/k/a Jody S. Miemi to Rchard C. Curtis and Janene E. Curtis, 157 Faust Circle, $173,500.
State College Borough
Olaf A. Dahlke and Jennifer W. Dahlke to Jaren V. Israelian and Marina Nikolaye Israelian, 810 Stratford Drive, $116,500.
James E. Sweetland to Jeremy J. Koncoski and Erin N. Koncoski, 1152 Smithfield Circle, $339,500.
Frank Revtai, Tam E. Revtai, and Jonathan A. Revtai to Jonathan A. Revtai and David M. Revtai, 1160 Oneida St., $1.
Ronald Neal Glass and Ivy Sutherland Glass to Arnold M. Kring and Melinda Kay Kring, 808 Stratford Drive, $122,000.
Taylor Township
Timothy S. Sleeth and Ruth E. Sleeth to Mastro Family Nominee Trust, Victor Mastro and Jacqueline Mastro, property located on Mountain Road, $125,000.
Union Township
Crain Family Limited Partnership to Theodore M. Woodring and Stacey L. Woodring, property located on Unionville Pike, $1.
Walker Township
Lisa S. Peters to Karen V. Israelian and Marina Nikolaye Israelian, 309 Chadam Court, $135,300.
Steven W. Nyman to Troy Gardner and Stephanie Gardner, 105 Black Walnut St., $15,000.
Worth Township
Kenneth L. Teaman and Carolyn B. Teaman to Gerald A. Greenland and Kelly J. Greenland, property located on South Eagle Valley Road, $1.
