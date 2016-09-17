Real Estate Transactions: Aug. 22 - Aug. 26, 2016

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Aug. 22, 2016, through Aug. 26, 2016, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Andrew Fisher and Gregory Fisher, 109 N. Thomas St., $78,900.
Dennis A. Dexter a/k/a Dennis D. Dexter to Michael R. Shearer Jr., 321 E. Lamb St., $149,800.
Robert D. Kyle Sr. to Robert D. Kyle Sr. and Gloria J. Kyle, 124 N. Wilson St., $1.
Brian E. Heckman to Brian E. Heckman and Emily K. Heckman, 763 E. Howard St., $1.
Benner Township
Mark D. Johnson and Lynne S. Johnson to Patrick E. Cronin and Mary S. Cronin, 112 Salix Drive, $355,000.
Parkside Homes LLC to Lee M. Citarella and Ashley I. Citarella, 247 Aster Ave., $314,909.
Boggs Township
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Richard N. Caneba and Samantha J. Galvez, 455 Little Marsh Creek Road, $114,000.
Sara V. Prisk to Matthew A. Prisk, 385 Devils Elbow Road, $1.
College Township
Stearns Boal LP to Peter W. Thomas and Ashley Thomas, 110 Pepperberry Lane, $105,710.
Jenny Rebecca Fischer a/k/a Jenny R. Fischer to Jenny R. Fischer and Nancy J. Smith, 226 Dale St., $1.
Nicholas V. Buchheit and Janet Buchheit to Mark A. Minotto and Stacey L. Minotto, 636 Trout Road, $226,000.
Edward J. Lauth III and Susan N. Lauth to Lawrence J. Hutchinson and Barbara B. Hutchinson, 237 Twigs Lane, $143,000.
Jennifer A. Pelter to Jennifer A. Pelter and Rick A. Baum Jr., 109 Oakwood Drive, $1.
Shiloh Investors LLC to Mark R. Eskin and Melisa B. Eskin, 200 Jefferson Ave., $249,000.
Curtin Township
Gary Parrish to Richard Troy Snyder and Dawn Marie Snyder, 1013 N. Orviston Mountain Road, $50,000.
Ferguson Township
Irmgard Lee to Michael J. Weyandt and Megan E. Weyandt, 1760 High Ridge Circle, $400,000.
Michael F. Belinc by Sheriff and Wendy R. by Sheriff to LSF8 Master Participation Trust, 2388 Charleston Drive, $4,391.43.
Gregg Township
Brittany M. Homan to Andrew S. Clarke, property located on Grenoble Road, $133,000.
US Bank Trust to David L. King and Martha G. King, 159 Edgewood Lane, $79,900.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Michael R. Lesniak and Tammy Y. Lesniak, 144 Long St., $65,100.
Haines Township
Lynn R. Foor to Lynn R. Foor and Catherine Stover Foor, 320 S. Rachels Way, $1.
Halfmoon Township
Michael A. Wagstaff and Regina Wagstaff to Kenneth J. Schirling and Anna M. Schirling, 305 Winesap Drive, $324,000.
Marc Pensyl and Sara M. Pensyl to Kurt F. Bingaman and Kylie J. Bingaman, 21 James Hill Road, $245,000.
Linda F. McDonald f/k/a Linda F. Schimmel and Guy McDonald to Larry Ross, 235 Shanelly Drive, $395,000.
Harris Township
KBBH Partnership to Margo T. Clouser, 195 Kestrel Lane, $240,322.
GTW Associates to John Michael Cimbala and Suzanne Louise Cimbala, property located in Harris Township, $84,500.
Barbara A. Dean to Barbara A. Dean, 1969 Earlystown Road, $1.
Suzanne Stidsen to J. Garry McShea and Erik R. McShea, 911 Kay St., $305,000.
KBBH Partnership to Joseph F. Hutchinson and Barbara H. Hutchinson, 197 Kestrel Lane, $223,060.
KBBH Partnership to Kristine A. Guisewite, 201 Kestrel Lane, $220,272.
Huston Township
Michael J. Weyandt and Megan E. Weyandt to Charles J. Gilbert and Sarah C. Gilbert, 1425 Beaver Road, $329,900.
Charles J. Walzer and Kim G. Walzer to Miranda L. Weaver and Hunter L. Witherite, 721 Silverdale Road, $255,000.
Liberty Township
Douglas L. Winslow, Michael J. Winslow, and Jill M. Winslow to Brad M. Ferguson and Erin E. Ferguson, 209 Bald Eagle St., $60,000.
William L. Lansberry III and Vickie M. Lansberry to Raymond L. Zuback II and Kari L. Boone, property located on Sawmill Road, $17,000.
Miles Township
Ivan K. Beiler and Miriam B. Beiler to Reuben F. Swarey and Katie B. Swarey, 114 Town Lane Road, $79,965.35.
Milesburg Borough
Julie L. Stoltz to James E. Boone, 202 Logan St., $35,000.
Patton Township
Sharon O’Brien to Lauren M. Manahan and Michael P. Manahan Jr., 144 Brynwood Drive, $347,000.
Michael A. Wierzbicki and Amy L. Wierzbicki to Daniel P. Bruner and Judith A. Bruner, 116 Clemson Court, $289,900.
Michael Rushing and Sylvia Rushing to Troy D. Young and Stacey K. Young, 1984 Park Forest Ave., $239,000.
Philipsburg Borough
Emily A. Moyer by Sheriff and Christen L. Rogers by Sheriff to Wells Fargo Bank, 120 N. Ninth St., $4,669.75.
Gerald R. Winters and Donna R. Winters to Gary L. Winters, 126 N. 10th St., $1.
Potter Township
C. William Heald Revocable Trust, C. William Heald, and Judith W. Heald to C. William Heald and Judith W. Heald, 406 Upper Georges Valley Road, $1.
Richard K. Homan a/k/a Richard Homan by Sheriff and Barbara A. Homan a/k/a Barbara Homan by Sheriff to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 66 Tusseyville Road, $5,249.09.
Theodore Lee Coulter to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, property located in Potter Township, $1.
Ronald D. Phillips and Gail L. Phillips to Commonwalth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, property located in Potter Township, $1.
Ronald D. Phillips to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, property located in Potter Township, $1.
Gail L. Phillips to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, property located in Potter Township, $1.
Marilyn G. McLaughlin a/k/a Marilyn F. McLaughlin, Cathy L. McLaughlin, and Melanie Jillson to Marilyn G. McLaughlin, Cathy L. McLaughlin, and Melanie Jillson, 125 Wynwood Drive, $1.
Centre Food Enterprises Inc. to George A. Moellenbrock Jr. and Ann D. Moellenbrock, property located on Upper Brush Valley Road, $130,300.
Carl D. Smith, Doris Z. Smith, Thomas C. Smith, and Robert C. Smith to Carl D. Smith, Doris Z. Smith, Thomas C. Smith, and Robert C. Smith, property located on Airport Road, $1.
Carl D. Smith, Doris Z. Smith, Thomas C. Smith, and Robert C. Smith to Robert C. Smith, property located on Airport Road, $1.
Rush Township
Maynard H. Gray and Susan K. Gray to Richard W. Lewis and Sara E. Hoover, 3044 Port Matilda Highway, $87,4000.
Nancy K. Knecht Estate and Raquel A. Guardi to Amy Jo Bordas, 220 Smith St., $96,000.
Spring Township
Kenneth G. Burzynski and Shirley A. Burzynski to Michael P. Voltz, 138 Rosewood Cove, $227,000.
Mark W. Buckley to Susan W. Hardy, 106 Skyview Drive, $229,000.
Mildred W. Brooks to Andrew Weigold, 132 Faust Circle, $179,900.
State College Borough
Mary Ann O’Hara Estate, Christopher O’Hara, Eileen M. O’Hara, and Jacqueline A. O’Hara to Harry F. Deutsch and Lydia L. Deutsch, 6217 Stoney Hill Road, $430,000.
David M. Tylor III to Scott Kelley, 808 Stratford Drive, $145,000.
Andrew Bergstein Estate and Eldercare Solutions Inc. to Roger A. Snead and Eliza S. Bradley, 1216 William St., $248,000.
Janice Curley to Joan M. Curley, 342 Bradley Ave., $1.
Arlene R. Munson n/k/a Arlene M. Pruss to Arlene M. Pruss, 842 Webster Drive, $1.
R. Scott Lenhart by Attorney and Teresa R. Lenhart to Daniel B. Grupp, 293 Homan Ave., $200,500.
Thomas Leitzinger to Thomas Leitzinger Revocable Trust and Thomas Leitzinger, 425 Easterly Parkway, $1.
State College Chinese Alliance Church and Christian and Missionary Alliance to Grace Fellowship Church of State College and Young-Kwang Korean Presbyterian Church, 1107 William St., $900,000.
Calvary Baptist Church of State College to State College Chinese Alliance Church, 1250 University Drive, $1,450,000.
Copper Realty LLC to Advantage Care Investments LLC, 1368 S Atherton St, $90,000.
L. Elaine Weiner to L. Elaine Weiner, 1225 Sandpiper Drive, $1.
Timothy Driver and Shelley A. Driver to Yong Cheng Chen and Xu Wei Dong, 1143 Westerly Parkway, $319,900.
Taylor Township
Terry L. Taylor and Vickie L. Taylor to Terry L. Taylor and Vickie L. Taylor, property located on Bell Hollow Road, $1.
Union Township
David F. Quick by Guardian and Cathy J. Quick n/k/a Cathy J. Miller to Harry F. Miller, David N. Quick, and Lindsey Quick, 1251 Spotts Road, $225,000.
Walker Township
Charles J. Gilbert and Sarah C. Gilbert to Richard J. Tomcavage and Janette Pekar, 167 Cambium Ave., $228,000.
Gregory Q. Graffi and Tammy J. Graffi to Daniel E. O’Neill and Joy L. O’Neill, 1075 E Springfield Drive, $325,000.
Zion Associates, Donald E. Slike, Philip Bosak, John Curtain III, A. Rex Mattern, and Daniel L. Mattern to Walker Township, property located in Walker Township, $1.
Michael J. Meraglia and Tawnya R. Meraglia to Cory D. Fries and Barbara E. Fries, 1645 E. College Ave., $252,000.
Luke B. Fallon and Jill M. Fallon to William Nearhoof and Tawnya R. Meraglia, 136 Shoemaker Drive, $365,000.
