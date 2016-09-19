Marriage Licenses: Sept. 20, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Clint Brandon Fink, McVeytown, Carla Anne Bratton, McVeytown
Louis Anthony Cellucci, Salvador, Brazil, Maria Auxiliadora Carvalho, Salvador, Brazil
Jay Edward Croyle, State College, Kathryn M. Putt, State College
Ryan Scott Grimes, Moshannon, Brittany Nicole Greenaway, Moshannon
Montanna Malachy Wolf, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Bridgett Margaret Theresa Rega, State College
John Paul Bordas, Philispburg, Sandra Dickson Bordas, Philipsburg
Andrew McMullen Wild, State College, Danielle Dunsmore Paddick, State College
Cody Jay Croyle, Spring Mills, Britney Renae Gambocurta, Spring Mills
William Thomas Foreman, Philipsburg, Breanna Jane Eyerly, Philipsburg
Rodney Allen Lohr, Rebersburg, Christina Marie Foust, Rebersburg
Harrison James Kramer, Mifflintown, Lynette Marie Grieb, Bellefonte
Feng Sun, State College, Xiao Liu, State College
Mark Andrew Wells, State College, Vera Dmitriyevna Abaimova, State College
Todd Allen Grimm, Pennsylvania Furnace, Genia Jolene Harpster, Pennsylvania Furnace
Dawayne Lee Hicks, Julian, Patricia A. Millward, Julian
Seth Thomas Wilson, Bellefonte, Jessica Rae Weaver, Bellefonte
Dylan Lingle Wetzler, Bellefonte, Sarah Elizabeth Moore, Bellefonte
Ryan Patrick Veeder, State College, Natalie Elizabeth Pecha, State College
