September 19, 2016 5:53 PM

Marriage Licenses: Sept. 20, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Clint Brandon Fink, McVeytown, Carla Anne Bratton, McVeytown

Louis Anthony Cellucci, Salvador, Brazil, Maria Auxiliadora Carvalho, Salvador, Brazil

Jay Edward Croyle, State College, Kathryn M. Putt, State College

Ryan Scott Grimes, Moshannon, Brittany Nicole Greenaway, Moshannon

Montanna Malachy Wolf, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Bridgett Margaret Theresa Rega, State College

John Paul Bordas, Philispburg, Sandra Dickson Bordas, Philipsburg

Andrew McMullen Wild, State College, Danielle Dunsmore Paddick, State College

Cody Jay Croyle, Spring Mills, Britney Renae Gambocurta, Spring Mills

William Thomas Foreman, Philipsburg, Breanna Jane Eyerly, Philipsburg

Rodney Allen Lohr, Rebersburg, Christina Marie Foust, Rebersburg

Harrison James Kramer, Mifflintown, Lynette Marie Grieb, Bellefonte

Feng Sun, State College, Xiao Liu, State College

Mark Andrew Wells, State College, Vera Dmitriyevna Abaimova, State College

Todd Allen Grimm, Pennsylvania Furnace, Genia Jolene Harpster, Pennsylvania Furnace

Dawayne Lee Hicks, Julian, Patricia A. Millward, Julian

Seth Thomas Wilson, Bellefonte, Jessica Rae Weaver, Bellefonte

Dylan Lingle Wetzler, Bellefonte, Sarah Elizabeth Moore, Bellefonte

Ryan Patrick Veeder, State College, Natalie Elizabeth Pecha, State College

