Real Estate Transactions: Aug. 29 - Sept. 2, 2016

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Aug. 29, 2016, through Sept. 2, 2016, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Irvin A. Weaver Estate, Linda Kline, Elaine Fike, Janet G. Weaver-Miler, and Daniel Weaver to Jose L. Rodriguez and Cinthia J. Rodgriguez, 316 E Burrows St., $80,000.
Jean I. Sampsell a/k/a Jean I. Sampsel by Attorney to Roger C. Yost, 1015 Airport Road, $205,000.
Nancy C. Buller to Casey J. Fenton and Lindsey R.W. Fenton, 455 E. Linn St., $225,000.
Robert McGinty and Katrina Herz-McGinty to Tedd P. Niemi, 507 Robin Road, $294,000.
Charles E. Campbell II to Evan James Duffey and Maria Elizabeth Rogus, 521 E. Logan St., $165,000.
Benner Township
Walter J. Hessler to Gary Greytok, 193 Amberleigh Lane, $177,500.
National Penn Bancshares In to Branch Banking and Trust Co., property located on Kenlee Drive, $1.
David R. Blair and Thomas P. Blair to Thomas P. Blair, 841 Valley View Road, $1.
David R. Blair and Thomas R. Blair to David R. Blair, 987 Valley View Road, $1.
Selene Finance LP to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 678 Buffalo Run Road, $1.
Burnside Township
Sterling Run Hunting Camp and Larry A. Hilbrecht to Gerald A. Reichard and Tami L. Reichard, 231 Reservoir Lane, $10,000.
Centre Hall Borough
Eric G. Weaver and Amy R. Weaver to Eric G. Weaver, 123 Schaeffer Ave., $1.
Donald R. Pecht to Joshua P. O’Brien and Jessica L. O’Brien, property located on Third Street, $6,000.
College Township
Paolo Infante and Sabrina B. Infante to Bo Dean Nickal, Gary Nickal, and Sharol Nickal, 816 Elmwood St., $177,000.
Pavel V. Novikov and Nina V. Novikov to Kevin W. Henichek and Carli Henichek, 115 Oakwood Drive, $238,000.
James P. Johnson and Barbara R. Johnson to Louis T. Glantz, 1901 E. College Ave., $1.
Christine M. Bishop to Christine M. Bishop and Gregry M. Bishop, 205 First Ave., $1.
Christopher C. Byrne, Eli C.C. Byrne, and Caryl E. Byrne to Eli C.C. Byrne and Caryl E. Byrne, 121 Willow Circle, $1.
Eric J. Porterfield and Kelly Porterfield to Kelly Porterfield, 240 Kennedy St., $1.
Ferguson Township
Damon D. Stephenson and Torrin L. Stephenson to David M. Taylor III and Kendra L. Kennedy, 702 Devonshire Drive, $317,000.
John N. Fontana and Annamaria Fusco by Attorney to Ryan J. Walsha and Danielle M. Hanna, 105 Beagle Run Court, $350,000.
F. Bruce Covington and Marcia W. Covington to William R. Schmalstieg and Emily L. Schmalsteig, 2465 Circleville Road, $295,000.
Sara Elizabeth Barwise and Ana P. Da Rocha-Kelly to Gregory M. Bailey, 240 E. Chestnut St., $550,000.
Hong Vu, Quoc Huynh, Lien Tran and Hoa Vu to Robert Vaindiner and Obianuju Anya, 249 Deepwood Drive, $184,900.
S&A Homes Inc., Robert E. Poole, Don E. Haubert by Attorney, Thomas F. Songer by Attorney and WPSH Associates to Larry J. Assalita and Pamela M. Assalita, 1382 Sconsett Way, $1.
Barbara Falk to Barbara Falk and Susan Paris, 2294 Charleston Drive, $1.
Peggy Wagoner Saporito to Thomas P. Martin and Helen M. Martin, 777 W. Aaron Drive, $165,000.
Marla J. Ridge Trust and Marla J. Ridge to Lara Sahakian Trust, 3221 Shellers Bend, $330,000.
S&A Homes Inc. to Matthew R. Kumjian, 174 Red Willow Road, $377,971.
S&A Homes Inc. to Yuhao Zhang, 157 Red Willow Road, $313,972.
Donna L. Tressler, Robert Siegenthaler and Jeanne T. Siegenthaler to Ruth E. Newhouse, 1985 Harvest Circle, $159,500.
Kevin P. Mullen to Katherine L. Crispin and Joyce A. Eckhardt, 756 Devonshire Drive, $310,000.
Gregg Township
Ocean Scitti Estate and Sara J. Luzier to Timothy W. Chamberlin and Dulce L. Auman, 412 Penns Creek Road, $35,000.
Craig C. Eichenlaub to Brittany M. Homan, 408 Grenoble Road, $400,000.
Harris Township
Leta F. Myers to Leta F. Myers and Neil Wallace, 137 W. Main St., $1.
GTW Associates to Christopher H. Turley, 471 Homestead Lane, $59,500.
KBBH Partnership to Tracy L. Cavanaugh, 203 Kestrel Lane, $222,230.
KBBH Partnership to Aaron Gordon Burrell and April Marie Burrell, 199 Kestrel Lane, $253,758.
Timothy A. Decker and Judith K. Decker to Amy Packard Ferro and Michele Ferro, 225 Harris Drive, $314,000.
Aguer-Nobori Properties to Joan S. Heck, 268 Timberwood Trail, $240,000.
Huston Township
Nicholas C. Wellar to Clayton Cole Wellar, property located on Whetstone Run, $1.
Marion Township
Terence L. Kreider to Spring Hollow Camp LLC, 625 Walnut St., $289,000.
Miles Township
Leon D. Steiger and M. Kathleen Steiger to Traey S. Bierly and Faith I. Witherite, 114 Madisonburg Pike, $105,000.
Margaret J. Wolfe Estate and Sherry L. Miller to James E. Bilger II, 141 E. Main St., $15,000.
Millheim Borough
Tawilla A. Martin to Lewis Bryson and Catherine Bryson, 132 W. Main St., $67,000.
Patton Township
Pinnacle Development LLC to S&A Homes Inc., 117 Deans Way, $328,000.
Gary P. Lengel and Charlotte M. Lengel to Millbrook Ventures LLC, 153 Presidents Drive, $230,000.
William E. Kovach and Mary Jean A. Kovach to Gary P. Lengel and Charlotte M. Lengel, 134 Presidents Drive, $383,000.
David G. Rhoades and Shirley V. Rhoades to David G. and Shirley V. Rhoades Revocable Trust, David G. Rhoades and Shirley V. Rhoades, 1875 Park Forest Ave., $1.
Lester William Knotts and Monika G. Knotts to James Ashley Holleman and Heather E. Holleman, 408 Candlewood Drive, $280,000.
Copper Beech Townhome Communities Eighteen LLC to Xingyu Ji, 680 H Oakwood Ave., $275,000.
Kenneth J. Schirling and Anna M. Schirling to Deann M. Martz, 264 Ghaner Drive, $194,000.
Philipsburg Borough
Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae to Larry Adams, 222 Water St., $3,700.
Potter Township
Valley Business Associates LP, Salvatore L. Nicosia Jr. and Pauline R. Nicosia to David D. Lingle LLC, property located on Pepper Ridge Drive, $56,000.
Rush Township
Steven C. Butler and Kari L. Reese to Joseph G. Robinson, 264 Kathy St., $149,900.
Joseph F. Mulson Living Trust, Joseph J. Mulson and Sharon Newton to Joseph J. Mulson Irrevocable Trust and Joseph J. Mulson, propety located on Port Matilda Highway, $1.
Joseph F. Mulson Living Trust, Joseph J. Mulson and Sharon Newton to Sharon Newton Irrevocable Trust and Sharon Newton, property located on Port Matilda Highway, $1.
Anthony L. Gallucci and Sharyn Gallucci to Dennis J. Clark and Desiree N. Clark, property located on South Ridgewood Drive, $67,000.
Snow Shoe Borough
Elizabeth A. Leigey a/k/a Elizabeth Miller n/k/a Elizabth Cingle to Mark E. Bohn Jr. and Monique Bohn, 214 W. Olive St., $1.
Snow Shoe Township
Gene I. Greiner and Shelia G. Greiner to Toni Jo Auman, 130 Horse Head Run Road, $20,000.
Spring Township
Robert W. Stewart and Jeri Linn Stewart to Patrick J. Mangan and Linda A. Mangan, 111 Tamara Circle, $179,000.
Laurie A. Judy a/k/a Laurie Judy to Thomas A. Martin and Teresa S. Martin, 702 W. Water St., $70,000.
Jennifer Marie Young to Michael J. Forsberg and Sara E. Forsberg, 125 Danielle Drive, $192,500.
Brian Smith and Ashley Smith n/k/a Ashley Martin to Brian Smith, 214 N. Vanessa Drive, $1.
Gregory L. Davidson and Jennifer L. Davidson to Luke D. Fox, 137 Upper Coleville Road, $139,000.
Anna Mae Anderson to Joshua M. Powers and Shelby L. Wellar, 146 Nittany St., $206,000.
State College Borough
Rita T. Dolan Estate, Rita T. Dolan Revocable Trust and Majorie A. Dolan to Kathleen T. Dolan and Theodore C. Pellas, 701 Edgewood Circle, $299,000.
Florence M. Chambers Revocable Trust and Florence Chambers to Florence Chambers, Alycia A. Chambers and Francis L. Chambers, 1306 S. Atherton St., $1.
Florence M. Chambers Revocable Trust and Florence M. Chambers to Florence M. Chambers, Alycia A. Chambers and Francis L. Chambers, 229 W. Foster Ave., $1.
Lauver and Reber Investments LLC to Sohan Dadra, 233 Sunrise Terrace, $187,000.
Noah T. Coleman to Daniel J. Hayes and Birgitta L. Baker, 301 S. Garner St., $396,000.
Morris and Edith Malnick Trust and Joel R. Malnick to Joel R. Malnick, 409 S. Pugh St., $1.
Morris and Edith Malnick Trust and Joel R. Malnick to Joel R. Malnick, 702 Franklin St., $1.
Ronald J. Henry and Constance L. Fogelsanger to Xueyi Zhang, 729 W. Beaver Ave., $250,000.
Charles C. Herlocher to Charles C. Herlocher, 345 E. College Ave., $1.
Phyllis Herbster Gentzel and First National Bank to Joshua Kunkel, Reni Kunkel and Jeremy S. Kunkel, 1223 Old Boalsburg Road, $240,000.
Taylor Township
Ronald Paul Conrad Sr. and Linda V. Conrad to Michael Q. Conrad, 3352 S. Mountain Road, $1.
Ronald Paul Conrad Sr. and Linda V. Conrad to Ronald Paul Conrad Jr., 110 Bald Eagle Pike, $1.
Walker Township
Jeremy D. Ross and Jaime L. Ross to Jeremy D. Ross and Jaime D. Ross, property located on Nilson Road, $1.
Ruth A. Savio to Ruth A. Savio, Anthony R. Savio and Samuel D. Savio, 102 Pine St., $1.
DBW Land Development Partnership to Martin A. Nordberg and Evelyn M. Nordberg, property located on Hancock Road, $60,000.
Jerry D. Watson and Clevie M. Watson to Frank T. Ello and Kerry L. Ello, 1110 Nittany Crest Ave., $1.
Margaret E. Irvin-Houtz to Richard F. Yost and Virginia B. Yost, 511 Forest Ave., $265,000.
Gary Bruce Smith and Mary Adams-Smith to Gary Bruce Smith and Mary Adams-Smith, property located on Blue Ball Gap Road, $1.
Michale E. McCoy to Damon A. Anderson, 1705 Nittany Valley Drive, $95,000.
Worth Township
Alice J. Jones to Alice J. Jones, 458 E. Mountain Road, $1.
Comments