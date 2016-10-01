Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 6 - Sept. 9, 2016

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Sept. 6, 2016, through Sept. 9, 2016, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Scott A. Brown and Edna J. Brown to Mark T. Williams and Molly A. Williams, 176 E. Curtin St., $281,000.
Charles W. Schrope to Margaret E. Irvin-Houtz, 952 Tanney St., $229,900.
Shirley G. Stevenson a/k/a Shirley Gettig Stevenson Estate and Thomas A. Stevenson to George M. Grimm, Brenda S. Grimm, and Nicholas R. Grimm, 639 E. Howard St., $102,000.
Boggs Township
Vera L. Miller Estate and Daniel L. Miller to Adam Bowser, 706 Runville Road, $124,450.
Citizens Hook and Ladder Company No. 1 to Milesburg Borough, property located on Hazel Street, $1.
College Township
Stearns Boal LP to Gem Homebuilders Inc., 160 Pepperberry Lane, $108,000.
Fieldstone Investors Group LLC to S&A Homes Inc., 139 Windrush Road, $170,000.
Cynthia Cameron Dull and Samuel D. Dull III to William L. Grenoble IV and Prudence P. Johnson, 381 Village Heights Drive, $344,900.
Stearns Boal LP to Gregory S. Brown and Colleen J. Brown, 155 Pepperberry Lane, $105,000.
Stearns Boal LP to Andrea Weber and Tina Kopilchack, 125 Pepperberry Lane, $106,500.
Lance D. Wood and Amber Lee Wood to Wenrui Hao and Chang Liu, 111 Florence Way, $472,000.
Ronald B. Hall Jr. and Roxann Hall to Breeann M. Hall, 1116 Houserville Road, $197,000.
John P. Tumino and Giuseppa Tumino to Holly Graff and Mark C. Graff, 148 Claremont Ave., $480,000.
Thomas J. Shields to Cpareg LLC, 331 W. Whitehall Road, $345,000.
Ferguson Township
Jeanette Brainard and John Brainard to Jenifer J. Bush, 1113 Teaberry Lane, $191,500.
Huston Township
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortage Association to Lisa M. Helms, 330 Henderson Road, $216,000.
Millheim Borough
Valley Wide Custom Homes LLC to Courtlynn M. Pulcini and Robert M. Lawler Jr., 107 Claren Court, $279,900.
Jacob F. King and Barbara Ann King to Derek G. Hart, 234 E. Main St., $50,000.
Patton Township
Robert C. Weaver Estate, Michael L. Weaver, Karen S. Bradford, Rodney L. Weaver and Bobbi K. Saltsman to Michael L. Weaver, 229 Curve Hill Road, $1.
Monna Faith Ross Hoover a/k/a Monna R. Hoover Estate and Richard R. Fogle to Lorna K. Yoder and Stanley Phillip Yoder, 1964 N. Oak Lane, $160,000.
Copper Beech Townhome Communities Eighteen LLC to Zehong Zhang, 670 A Oakwood Ave., $275,000.
Philipsburg Borough
Robert A. Hagyard and Nancy S. Hagyard to Barbara A. Godissart, Jennifer L. Sahlaney and Mark A. Hagyard, $436 S. Centre St., $1.
Potter Township
Laura L. Cox to David G. Dodge and Betty A. Dodge, 620 Decker Valley Road, $250,000.
Rush Township
Sandra M. Singer to Bradley K. Singer and Dawn Singer, 276 One Mile Run Road, $1.
Snow Shoe Township
Queen of Archangels Parish and Mark L. Bartchak to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, property located in Snow Shoe Township, $1.
Spring Township
Andrew S. Weber and Jessica Tarley Weber to Susan L. Mitchell, 164 Mann Road, $169,000.
State College Borough
Olga P. Draper Estate, Margaret J. D. Moyer, and Stephen B. Draper to Stephen B. Draper and Nan A. Draper, 450 E. Irvin Ave., $1.
Stephen B. Draper and Nan A. Draper to 450 E. Irvin LLC, $210,000.
Legion Lane Enterprises LLC to Bryce G. Burkemtine and Robert B. Milmoe, 120 Logan Ave., $294,760.
Richard A. Allen and Sandra D. Allen to KSDAM LLC, 218 W. Irvin Ave., $220,000.
Martin A. Perna and Courtney D. Morris to Susan M. Dougherty, 919 S. Atherton St., $213,500.
Taylor Township
Alexis J. Crawford and Michael A. Kershner to Alexis J. Crawford, 144 Stewart Lane, $1.
Union Township
Krista H. Jolley n/k/a Krista H. White and Ronald L. White to Dustin E. Croyle, 955 Egypt Hollow Road, $185,000.
Walker Township
James F. Chvala and Maria L. Chvala to Travis Desavigny and Lauren Desavigny, 138 Archers Glen Road, $312,000.
