October 17, 2016 4:22 PM

Marriage Licenses: Oct. 18, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Raymond Charles Beam, Pleasant Gap, Robin Gale Parko, Pleasant Gap

Mason Brett Rudy, Portland, Ore., Meagan Lee Brandt, Portland, Ore.

Samuel Glick Esch, Howard, Susie Lapp Esh, Howard

Travis Michael Myers, Bellefonte, Shawnee Lynne Bell, Pleasant Gap

Eric Michael Reischer, State College, Regina Ann Brimmer, State College

Timothy Arthur Cooper, Mill Hall, Lauren Elizabeth Fogelsanger, Lemont

Erik Jacob Brown, University Park, Kathryn Justina Carruba, University Park

Andrew Robert Lightner, Phoenix, Ariz., Laura Rebekah Kathryn Wilhelm, Phoenix, Ariz.

Cameron Hoyt Jones, State College, Michaela Dawn Bailey, State College

Edwin William Blake Jr., State College, Christina Michelle Tice, State College

Benjamin Charles Knepp, Bellefonte, Mychaela Danelle Novak, Philipsburg

Thomas Joseph Herring, Philipsburg, Lisa Marie Cartwright, Philipsburg

Rocco Ernest Depiro III, State College, Toni Cassondra Reid, State College

David Gray Skrtich, Howard, Stacy Lynn Sheaffer, Howard

