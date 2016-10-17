Marriage Licenses: Oct. 18, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Raymond Charles Beam, Pleasant Gap, Robin Gale Parko, Pleasant Gap
Mason Brett Rudy, Portland, Ore., Meagan Lee Brandt, Portland, Ore.
Samuel Glick Esch, Howard, Susie Lapp Esh, Howard
Travis Michael Myers, Bellefonte, Shawnee Lynne Bell, Pleasant Gap
Eric Michael Reischer, State College, Regina Ann Brimmer, State College
Timothy Arthur Cooper, Mill Hall, Lauren Elizabeth Fogelsanger, Lemont
Erik Jacob Brown, University Park, Kathryn Justina Carruba, University Park
Andrew Robert Lightner, Phoenix, Ariz., Laura Rebekah Kathryn Wilhelm, Phoenix, Ariz.
Cameron Hoyt Jones, State College, Michaela Dawn Bailey, State College
Edwin William Blake Jr., State College, Christina Michelle Tice, State College
Benjamin Charles Knepp, Bellefonte, Mychaela Danelle Novak, Philipsburg
Thomas Joseph Herring, Philipsburg, Lisa Marie Cartwright, Philipsburg
Rocco Ernest Depiro III, State College, Toni Cassondra Reid, State College
David Gray Skrtich, Howard, Stacy Lynn Sheaffer, Howard
