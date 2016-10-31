Public Records

October 31, 2016 4:03 PM

Marriage Licenses: Nov. 1, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Samuel J. Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Rachel S. Esh, Rebersburg

Peter Angelo Serefine, Bellefonte, Staisha Louise Hancock, Bellefonte

Brandon Robert Pettit, State College, Laura Elizabeth Jones, State College

Benjamin B. Stoltzfus, Montgomery, Esther K. Kauffman, Loganton

David E. Stoltzfus, Bellefonte, Anna R. Lapp, Rebersburg

Elam Kauffman Lapp, Allenwood, Mary Fisher Stoltzfus, Montgomery

Jesse J. Lapp, Allenwood, Miriam Sue Zook, Rebersburg

Mervin Ray Zook, Rebersburg, Mary Lapp Stoltzfus, Mill Hall

Aaron B. Yoder, Aaronsburg, Rachel L. Yoder, Aaronsburg

Stephon Lamont Barkley, Bellefonte, Christina Marie Fox, Bellefonte

Ivan M. Stoltzfus, Spring Mills, Annie D. Beiler, Spring Mills

Robert Martin Anderson, Bellefonte, Leonard Eugene Codispot, Bellefonte

Derek Ernest Anthony, Coudersport, Julie Anne Cain, Bellefonte

