Marriage Licenses: Nov. 1, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Samuel J. Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Rachel S. Esh, Rebersburg
Peter Angelo Serefine, Bellefonte, Staisha Louise Hancock, Bellefonte
Brandon Robert Pettit, State College, Laura Elizabeth Jones, State College
Benjamin B. Stoltzfus, Montgomery, Esther K. Kauffman, Loganton
David E. Stoltzfus, Bellefonte, Anna R. Lapp, Rebersburg
Elam Kauffman Lapp, Allenwood, Mary Fisher Stoltzfus, Montgomery
Jesse J. Lapp, Allenwood, Miriam Sue Zook, Rebersburg
Mervin Ray Zook, Rebersburg, Mary Lapp Stoltzfus, Mill Hall
Aaron B. Yoder, Aaronsburg, Rachel L. Yoder, Aaronsburg
Stephon Lamont Barkley, Bellefonte, Christina Marie Fox, Bellefonte
Ivan M. Stoltzfus, Spring Mills, Annie D. Beiler, Spring Mills
Robert Martin Anderson, Bellefonte, Leonard Eugene Codispot, Bellefonte
Derek Ernest Anthony, Coudersport, Julie Anne Cain, Bellefonte
Comments