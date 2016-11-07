Marriage Licenses: Nov. 8, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Chad Allen Swires, Bellefonte, Mya Renee Rushton, Bellefonte
Anthony Joshua Agnone, State College, Madyson Lyndsey Hardy, State College
Andrew Franklin Guffey, Bellefonte, Rebecca Christine McCool, Bellefonte
William Joseph Tipton Jr., Moshannon, Kayla Ann Noll, State College
Chao Jui Huang, State College, Yung-Chen Chin, State College
Keith Howard Elkin, State College, Carrie Robin Rosengart, Pittsburgh
Robert Baird Freeborn, State College, Colleen Bridget Kennedy, State College
Comments