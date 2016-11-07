Public Records

November 7, 2016 10:18 AM

Marriage Licenses: Nov. 8, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Chad Allen Swires, Bellefonte, Mya Renee Rushton, Bellefonte

Anthony Joshua Agnone, State College, Madyson Lyndsey Hardy, State College

Andrew Franklin Guffey, Bellefonte, Rebecca Christine McCool, Bellefonte

William Joseph Tipton Jr., Moshannon, Kayla Ann Noll, State College

Chao Jui Huang, State College, Yung-Chen Chin, State College

Keith Howard Elkin, State College, Carrie Robin Rosengart, Pittsburgh

Robert Baird Freeborn, State College, Colleen Bridget Kennedy, State College

Related content

Public Records

Comments

Videos

Election messages from local students

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos