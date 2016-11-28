Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 11 - Oct. 14, 2016

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Oct. 11, 2016, through Oct. 14, 2016, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Julia V. Breon Estate and Catherine I. Houser to Brent A. Meckley and Lindsay M. Meckley, 109 S. McAllister St., $199,999.
Benner Township
Donald W. Hamer Estate and Diane M. Kerly to State of the Art Inc., property located on Fox Hill Road, $4,060,000.
Parkside Homes LLC to Devron Vongunden and Jennifer Vongunden, 252 Aster Ave., $345,690.
Maribeth L. Dunlap f/k/a Maribeth Dunlap Wells to Maribeth L. Dunlap, property located on Raymonds Lane, $400,000.
Andrew W. Ramish and Tracey Ramish to Donald L. Burns and Alyssa S. Burns, property located on Purdue Mountain Road, $184,500.
Ross Family Trust, Connie L. McCoy, and Jerry L. Ross to Francis M. Meter and Lindsey K. Meter, 188 Paradise Road, $1.
Berks Homes LLC to Matthew J. Perkins and Gwendolynn P. Fetters, 119 Barrington Lane, $200,530.
East End Partnership to Ruby D. Norwood, property located in Benner Township, $301,977.28.
Boggs Township
Cameron J. Walker, James C. Walker, Margene L. Dillon, Donna M. Mills, Debra M. Jozefick, and Dennis L. Walker to Christopher L. Monsell and Jonna L. Monsell, 320 Old Route 220, $80,000.
Burnside Township
J. Allen Witherrite and Tara R. Witherrite to Toby J. Bickel ad Heather M. Bickel, 395 Musselman Road, $96,000.
Centre Hall Borough
Dale R. Kensinger and Darlene R. Kensinger to Tera B. Johnson, 354 W. Church St., $1.
Tera B. Johnson to Tera B. Johnson, 354 W. Church St., $1.
Dale R. Kensinger and Darlene R. Kensinger to Dale R. Kensinger and Darlene R. Kensinger, 130 Second St, $1.
College Township
Stearns Boal LP to BHL Partnership and Steve Hackman Builders, 150 Pepperberry Lane, $115,000.
S&A Homes Inc. to Michael Mrsa and Adriane Woodle Mrsa, 123 Windrush Road, $537,606.
John Tarolli, Sharon Tarolli and Jay G. Tarolli by Agent to Daniel A. Piper, 100 Jefferson Ave., $197,000.
Jodi L. McWhirter to Jodi L. McWhirter a/k/a Jodi Lynn Hakes, 906 Walnut Spring Lane, $1.
Curtin Township
Russell Real Estate LLC to Shawna M. Risley and Vernon J. Allgyer, 2175 Little Marsh Creek Road, $199,900.
Ferguson Township
Larry Ross to Susan W. Johnston, 2465 Circleville Road, $320,000.
Megan Gaertner Sadler n/k/a Megan Gaertner Bertram and Timothy Edward Bertram to Megan Gaertner Bertram and Timothy Edward Bertram, 170 E. Pine Grove Road, $1.
Hillard R. Hoffman to Hillard R. Hoffman and Deborah S. Hoffman, 3221 Shellers Bend, $1.
Ellen Jane Thompson by Attorney to Steven Matthew Woodring, 1140 W. Aaron Drive, $130,000.
Cynthia E. Snyder to Aleks Shmakov, 112 Fairbrook Drive, $50,000.
Michael F. Molster and Julie D. Molster to James A. Sellers, 1888 Ayrshire Way, $202,500.
Margaret W. Ludovina to Timothy E. Edgin and Nancie Kim Edgin, 110 Raleigh Ave., $230,000.
Gregg Township
Denise Hahn and Michael Hahn to Randall Kibe, 945 Decker Valley Road, $13,500.
Mark Risso and Meghan McCracken to Mark Risso, 987 Upper Georges Valley Road, $1.
Haines Township
Rickey L. Breon and Lisa K. Breon to Jeffrey W. Gambocurta, 336 Tattletown Road, $217,000.
Halfmoon Township
Sherry A. Cummings to Doriann L. Lavery nd Nathan E. Lavery, 246 Centennial Hills Road, $335,000.
Miles Township
Kenneth W. Miller and Patricia L. Miller to Daniel F. Breon and Laurie L. Breon, property located on Route SR-0880, $55,000.
Patton Township
Donald J. Henry and Karen E. Henry to Donald J. Henry, Karen E. Henry, and Tina E. Henry Beall, 167 W. Clearview Ave., $1.
Dennis J. Stofko and Linda S. Stofko to Paul J. Tobin, 2042 Mary Ellen Lane, $145,000.
Thomas A. Frank and Judith L. Frank to Drew C. Frank and Phoenicia A. Frank, 537 Briarwood Lane, $1.
Penn Township
Kerry E. Moore and Debra J. Moore to Kerry E. Moore, 423 Tunnel Road, $1.
Potter Township
Hans F. Dittmar to S. Paul Mazza III and Sue A. Mazza, property located on Strawberry Hill Road, $62,500.
Rush Township
Ralph S. Winters Estate and Marjorie L. Winters to Tonya M. Scott and Robert L. Miller, 328 State St., $16,000.
Federal National Mortage Association and Fannie Mae to David Lykens, 101 Hemlock St., $18,000.
Spring Township
Amy L. Robinson n/k/a Amy L. Brooks and Mark Brooks to Marcus Englert and Amanda C. Ray, 122 Danielle Drive, $168,400.
Jesse D. Marsh and Daniel S. Marsh to Robert Ruggiero and Frances Ruggiero, 752 Willowbank St., $75,000.
Kyle Jones and Ashley Lambert n/k/a Ashley Jones to Robert E. Resides II and Jessica L. Resides, 223 Steeplechase Drive, $204,900.
Brandon C. Duff and Sarah R. Stewart-Smith n/k/a Sarah R. Duff to Brandon C. Duff and Sarah R. Duff, 112 Gwenedd Court, $1.
JAWIII LLC to Kyle T. Jones and Ashley M. Jones, 168 Wiltshire Drive, $260,000.
State College Borough
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints to Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, property located in State College Borough, $1.
Jamie B. Singer and Andrea K. Singer to Raymond C. Hankinson and Janda Hankinson, 1225 University Drive, $269,900.
Worth Township
Robert R. Lansberry to Shane Weaver and Lisa Weaver, 270 E. Mountain Road, $47,000.
