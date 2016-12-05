Public Records

December 5, 2016 2:33 PM

Marriage Licenses: Dec. 6, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Wayne Robert Hockenberry, Pleasant Gap, Nicole Gale Spangler, Pleasant Gap

Virginia Louise Esh, Bellefonte, Naomi Kay Gummo, Bellefonte

You Jung Kang, State College, Jun Sung, State College

Dustin Tyler Kramer, Philipsburg, Misty Dawn Knepp, Philipsburg

Gregory Studt Lang, State College, Lynda Jeanne Morris, State College

Jonathan Thomas Long, Bellefonte, Lindsey Rochelle Abersold, Bellefonte

David Michael Dengate, Port Matilda, Lyndsey Rae Perryman, Howard

John Patrick Leatham, Port Matilda, Billie Jo Richards, Port Matilda

Related content

Public Records

Comments

Videos

Fans riot in downtown State College

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos