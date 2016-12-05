Marriage Licenses: Dec. 6, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Wayne Robert Hockenberry, Pleasant Gap, Nicole Gale Spangler, Pleasant Gap
Virginia Louise Esh, Bellefonte, Naomi Kay Gummo, Bellefonte
You Jung Kang, State College, Jun Sung, State College
Dustin Tyler Kramer, Philipsburg, Misty Dawn Knepp, Philipsburg
Gregory Studt Lang, State College, Lynda Jeanne Morris, State College
Jonathan Thomas Long, Bellefonte, Lindsey Rochelle Abersold, Bellefonte
David Michael Dengate, Port Matilda, Lyndsey Rae Perryman, Howard
John Patrick Leatham, Port Matilda, Billie Jo Richards, Port Matilda
