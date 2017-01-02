Marriage Licenses: Jan. 3, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Andrew Scott Beard, Megan Kathleen Jones, State College
Michael Greg Sweitzer, Coburn, Wendy Sue Neideigh, Coburn
Harold Duane Wamboldt, Port Matilda, Carolyn Maxine Prebble, Port Matilda
John David Mullin, Lemont, Melissa Joy Anthony, Lemont
Nathan Gerald Flick, Loganton, Samantha Ann Shawver, Philipsburg
Robert Joseph Semion, State College, Joy Ruth Porter, State College
Douglas Edward Bartley, State College, Victoria Inez Moore, Bellefonte
Adam Todd Caldwell, Bellefonte, Alverta Sue Doroschenko, Bellefonte
Danielle Lynn Crowe, State College, Laura Lee Shaffer, State College
Kyle Alan Sam, Milwaukee, Wis., Rebecca Anne Babyak, Milwaukee, Wis.
Joshua Scott Sterndale, State College, Stacy Lauren Hartzell, State College
Comments