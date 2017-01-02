Public Records

January 2, 2017 3:06 PM

Marriage Licenses: Jan. 3, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Andrew Scott Beard, Megan Kathleen Jones, State College

Michael Greg Sweitzer, Coburn, Wendy Sue Neideigh, Coburn

Harold Duane Wamboldt, Port Matilda, Carolyn Maxine Prebble, Port Matilda

John David Mullin, Lemont, Melissa Joy Anthony, Lemont

Nathan Gerald Flick, Loganton, Samantha Ann Shawver, Philipsburg

Robert Joseph Semion, State College, Joy Ruth Porter, State College

Douglas Edward Bartley, State College, Victoria Inez Moore, Bellefonte

Adam Todd Caldwell, Bellefonte, Alverta Sue Doroschenko, Bellefonte

Danielle Lynn Crowe, State College, Laura Lee Shaffer, State College

Kyle Alan Sam, Milwaukee, Wis., Rebecca Anne Babyak, Milwaukee, Wis.

Joshua Scott Sterndale, State College, Stacy Lauren Hartzell, State College

