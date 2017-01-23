marriage licenses: Jan. 24, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Douglas de Souza Batista, State College, James Dale Sauls, State College
Tuan Minh Tran, State College, Phuong Thi Tuyet Le, State College
Larry William Bailey Jr., Centre Hall, Michelle Christine Swarm, Snow Shoe
Jeffrey Lynn Sleigh, Philipsburg, Nadine Swansegar, Philipsburg
Loukas Kalisperis, State College, Alice Virginia James, State College
Mark Allen Trump, State College, Boon Hwee Keong, State Colleg
