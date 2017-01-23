Public Records

January 23, 2017 9:28 PM

marriage licenses: Jan. 24, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Douglas de Souza Batista, State College, James Dale Sauls, State College

Tuan Minh Tran, State College, Phuong Thi Tuyet Le, State College

Larry William Bailey Jr., Centre Hall, Michelle Christine Swarm, Snow Shoe

Jeffrey Lynn Sleigh, Philipsburg, Nadine Swansegar, Philipsburg

Loukas Kalisperis, State College, Alice Virginia James, State College

Mark Allen Trump, State College, Boon Hwee Keong, State Colleg

