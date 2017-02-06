Marriage Licenses: Feb. 7, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Michael Bernard Brindel Vogt, Philipsburg, Kilee Nicole Dyke, Philipsburg
Daniel Alexander Woodman, Arlington, Va., Andres Julian Munar, State College
Jeffrey Allen Butts, Bellefonte, Amy Jo Musselman, Bellefonte
Kellie Renee Marin, State College, Nicola Lazic, State College
Jared Wayne Smith, Lock Haven, Nichole Jennifer Gallagher, Lock Haven
John Noble Jackson, Philipsburg, Jamilyn Rene Lowe, Philipsburg
Andrew John Weaver, Port Matilda, Glenna Marie Bookmiller, Port Matilda
Scott Wilson Doebler, State College, Meghan Jayne Peterson, State College
Gary Lynn Frank, Centre Hall, Celeste Irene Frank, Centre Hall
Comments