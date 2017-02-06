Public Records

February 6, 2017 3:01 PM

Marriage Licenses: Feb. 7, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Michael Bernard Brindel Vogt, Philipsburg, Kilee Nicole Dyke, Philipsburg

Daniel Alexander Woodman, Arlington, Va., Andres Julian Munar, State College

Jeffrey Allen Butts, Bellefonte, Amy Jo Musselman, Bellefonte

Kellie Renee Marin, State College, Nicola Lazic, State College

Jared Wayne Smith, Lock Haven, Nichole Jennifer Gallagher, Lock Haven

John Noble Jackson, Philipsburg, Jamilyn Rene Lowe, Philipsburg

Andrew John Weaver, Port Matilda, Glenna Marie Bookmiller, Port Matilda

Scott Wilson Doebler, State College, Meghan Jayne Peterson, State College

Gary Lynn Frank, Centre Hall, Celeste Irene Frank, Centre Hall

