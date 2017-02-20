Marriage Licenses: Feb. 21, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Jiamian Hu, State College, Xin Zou, State College
Charitha Eranga Kumara Samarasinghe, State College, Sureni Nirmada Kumari Ranasinghe, State College
Douglas Michael Mason, Port Matilda, Sonja Jane Ghaner, Port Matilda
Lai Shi, State College, Ming Xu, State College
Jesse Alexander Bendokas, State College, Sabrina Rose Newton, State College
Kristopher Michael Van Deusen, Philipsburg, Desiree Grace Denny, Philipsburg
Tedd Patrick Niemi, Bellefonte, Nicole Lynn Taylor, Bellefonte
Scott Leonard Brown, Port Matilda, Karen Beth Scott, Port Matilda
