Public Records

February 20, 2017 10:42 AM

Marriage Licenses: Feb. 21, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Jiamian Hu, State College, Xin Zou, State College

Charitha Eranga Kumara Samarasinghe, State College, Sureni Nirmada Kumari Ranasinghe, State College

Douglas Michael Mason, Port Matilda, Sonja Jane Ghaner, Port Matilda

Lai Shi, State College, Ming Xu, State College

Jesse Alexander Bendokas, State College, Sabrina Rose Newton, State College

Kristopher Michael Van Deusen, Philipsburg, Desiree Grace Denny, Philipsburg

Tedd Patrick Niemi, Bellefonte, Nicole Lynn Taylor, Bellefonte

Scott Leonard Brown, Port Matilda, Karen Beth Scott, Port Matilda

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos