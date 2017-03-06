Public Records

March 6, 2017 10:22 AM

Marriage Licenses: March 7, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

John William Carroll, State College, Mallory Lynn Dale, State College

Jeremy Ryan Hall, Spring Mills, Caitlin Henderson Grube, Spring Mills

Ryan Craig Brown, Howard, Karri Deanne Weaver, Howard

Tyler Thomas Yanko, State College, Thu Thi Minh Huynh, State College

Kody Lee Baird, Centre Hall, Megan Danielle Englert, Centre Hall

Adam Quinn Swisher, Pleasant Gap, Charlene Ronel Du Plessis, Pleasant Gap

