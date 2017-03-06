Marriage Licenses: March 7, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
John William Carroll, State College, Mallory Lynn Dale, State College
Jeremy Ryan Hall, Spring Mills, Caitlin Henderson Grube, Spring Mills
Ryan Craig Brown, Howard, Karri Deanne Weaver, Howard
Tyler Thomas Yanko, State College, Thu Thi Minh Huynh, State College
Kody Lee Baird, Centre Hall, Megan Danielle Englert, Centre Hall
Adam Quinn Swisher, Pleasant Gap, Charlene Ronel Du Plessis, Pleasant Gap
