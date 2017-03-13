Marriage Licenses: March 14, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Terry Ann Johnson, Pennsylvania Furnace, Kathleen Ellen Davies, Pennsylvania Furnace
Brenton Patrick Russell, Lansdale, Krista Nicole Stiffler, Lansdale
Timothy Scott Albright, Bellefonte, Billie Jo Fye, Bellefonte
Mark Dane Maney, Port Matilda, Kendra Leigh Black, Port Matilda
Elmer Mark Glick, Howard, Barbara Ann Stoltzfus, Rebersburg
Alexandre Marm Harris, State College, Xiaoxu Yang, State College
Jennifer Lee Frank, State College, Katherine Anne Fiegel, State College
Brooke Alexis Klinefelter, Bellefonte, Kari Brooke Gehret, Hollidaysburg
Garrett Austin Gunsallus, Bellefonte, Ashley Dawn Guiser, Bellefonte
Xulong Tang, State College, Jiefei Wang, Bloomington, Ind.
