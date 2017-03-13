Public Records

March 13, 2017 1:14 PM

Marriage Licenses: March 14, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Terry Ann Johnson, Pennsylvania Furnace, Kathleen Ellen Davies, Pennsylvania Furnace

Brenton Patrick Russell, Lansdale, Krista Nicole Stiffler, Lansdale

Timothy Scott Albright, Bellefonte, Billie Jo Fye, Bellefonte

Mark Dane Maney, Port Matilda, Kendra Leigh Black, Port Matilda

Elmer Mark Glick, Howard, Barbara Ann Stoltzfus, Rebersburg

Alexandre Marm Harris, State College, Xiaoxu Yang, State College

Jennifer Lee Frank, State College, Katherine Anne Fiegel, State College

Brooke Alexis Klinefelter, Bellefonte, Kari Brooke Gehret, Hollidaysburg

Garrett Austin Gunsallus, Bellefonte, Ashley Dawn Guiser, Bellefonte

Xulong Tang, State College, Jiefei Wang, Bloomington, Ind.

