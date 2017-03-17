Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 23 - Jan. 27, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Jan. 23, 2017, through Jan. 27, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Jamie L. Featherer by Sheriff and James A. Featherer by Sheriff to Wells Fargo Bank, 705 E. Curtin St., $7,538.54.
Benner Township
Grove Park Associates Inc to Parkside Homes LLC, C Arrowhead & Teasel Way, $44,562.
Burnside Township
Peggy R. Womer Estate, Michael A. Womer and Virginia M. Womer to Michael A. Womer and Virginia M. Womer, 114 Green Acre Lane, $1.
Peggy R. Womer Estate, Michael A. Womer and Virginia M. Womer to Michael A. Womer and Virginia M. Womer, 243 Viehdorfer Road, $1.
Virginia M. Womer to Michael A. Womer, 243 Viehdorfer Road, $175,000.
Virginia M. Womer to Michael A. Womer, 114 Green Acre Lane, $175,500.
Centre Hall
Judith A. Taylor and Calvin J. Taylor Jr. to Judith A. Taylor and Calvin J. Taylor Jr., 122 N. Pennsylvania Ave., $1.
Matthew C. Hagan and Michelle R. Hagan to Matthew C. Hagan, 106 Williams St., $1.
College Township
Nancy L. Silvis f/k/a Nancy G. Collins to Andrew W. Garban, 254 Gerald St., $88,000.
Robert M. Means and Marjorie A. Means to Russell G. R. Love and Allie M. Love, 288 Big Hollow Road, $650,000.
Ferguson Township
Gerald M. Graeff and Julie A. Graeff to Jun Xu and Mi Zeng, 33 Abby Place, $252,500.
Joel M. Confer and Donna L. Confer to 3490 West College LLC, 3340 W. College Ave., $1,050,000.
Frank B. Scheirer Jr to Frank Gregory Scheirer and Vicki M. Scheirer, 2398 Quail Run Rd., $1.
Robert M. Patrick to John F. Bird and Roxane P. Bird, 1400 Circleville Rd., $1.
Jean A. Tuggy Estate a/k/a Jean Tuggy Estate, Timothy A. Tuggy, Rebekah Fisher, Benjamin Tuggy and Hannah J. Tuggy to Hannah J. Tuggy, 175 Irion St., $1.
Janis L. Jones to Magdalena M. Rohling, 232 Sycamore Dr., $245,000.
Gregg Township
Reliance Savings Bank and Reliance Bank to Daniel Y. Smucker and Annie L. Smucker, 271 Brush Mountain Rd., $125,000.
Halfmoon Township
Raymond Elwood Houtz Estate, Lori A. Lauver, Michele L. Valenti and Helen Houtz to Teresa E. Armstrong, John Armstrong, Roger K. Houtz, Donald B. Houtz, Toni Houtz, Dorsey E. Houtz and Sherry Houtz, 811 Heritage Trail Rd., $1.
Harris Township
KBBH Partnership to Jennifer K. Wagner, Property Located in Harris Township, $224,164.
Patricia D. Mlynek to Chambers Investment Properties LLC, 108 E. main St., $175,000.
Howard Township
Chad T. Joyce b Sheriff and Jordan L. Joyce by Sheriff to William R. Davison, 255 E. Main St., $80,000.
Dolores B Woodring Revocable Trust and Dolores B. Woodring to Dolores B. Woodring, Property Located on Dawn Dr., $1.
Dolores B. Woodring to Larry E. Cleaver, Property Located on Dawn Dr., $1.
Huston Township
Howard L. Walk III and parry A. Walk to Builders Best LLC, C Beaver Rd/ Ulrich Rd., $20,000.
Shirley S. Schaffer by Agent, Royal A. Kline Jr, Alan F. Kirk, Royal A Kline III and Alan F. Kirk to GJD Land Company, Property Located on E. Mountain Rd., $317,865.80.
David R. Williams and Jacque A. Spangler to Robert O’Hearn and Karen O’Hearn, 603 Beaver Rd., $250,000.
Milesburg Borough
Carol M. Vetter a/k/a Carole Vetter Ripka and Douglas L. Ripka to CVR Real Estate Protector Trust and Carole Vetter Ripka, 105 E. Main St., $1.
Nancy C. Cain Estate and Judy A. Cain to Judy A. Cain and Linda S. Cain, 104 Railroad Rd., $3,000.
Patton Township
Reed Mccormick to David L. Roeshot and Meghan S. Roeshot, Property Located In Patton Township, $1.
William V. Savage to William V. Savage, 106 Stevenson Rd., $1.
Leslye A. Garlin to Theodore Garlin, 100 Doubletree Place, $1.
Raymond E. Davis and Kelly D. Davis to Frank John Trezza and Jacqueline N. Trezza, 625 Wiltshire Dr., $267,000.
Kenneth S. Costa and Nancy L. Costa to Peng Liu and Jingjing Lai, 174 Presidents Dr., $400,000.
Penn Township
David C. Hammaker and Suzanne H. Hammaker to David C. Hammaker, Suzanne H. Hammaker, AManda C. Hartman and Joshua W. Hartman,131 Elmos Ln, $1.
Kerry E. Moore to Larry Achterberg, 423 Tunnel Rd., $175,000.
Philipsburg Borough
James A. Green to Mark Hewitt, 1308 E. Presqueisle St., $18,000.
Potter Township
Howard W. Dashem and Justin T. Dashem to Douglas K. Wasson, David J. Wasson and Daniel E. Wasson, Property Located in Potter Township, $250,000. Rush Township
Michael A. Czap and Jody H. Czp to Samuel T. Hardy II and Kelley L. Hardy, 126 Hickory Dr., $89,000.
Snow Shoe Township
Genevieve M. Bucha and Steven F. Bucha Jr to Michael Salvanish, 1227 Clarence Rd., $64,000.
John L. Moore and Cynthia K. Moore to John L. Moore, Cynthia K. Moore, Shawn M. Wheeler and Jennifer Y. Wheeler, 1410 W. Sycamore Rd., $1.
Spring Township
Dolores B. Woodring to David H. Woodring, Property Located on Pine Alley, $1.
John L. Moore and Cynthia K. Moore
Springfield Limited Partnership to Ross D. Carmack and Amy M. Carmack, Property Located in Spring Township, $413,670.
State College Borough
Priscilla A. Ryland to Carl R. Bless and Christina E. Bless, 920 Southgate Dr.,$142,950.
Timothy Craig Associates to Charles J. Waligun Jr and Renee M. Waligun, 806 Stratford Dr., $140,000.
Ruth M. Mckenna to Kaitlyn Brunner, 501 E. Hamilton Ave., $430,000.
Ruth M. Mendum, Ann T. Mendum and Alexa Schriempf to Ruth M. Mendum and Ann T. Mendum, 610 South Gill St., $1.
Walker Township
Clair L. Burris by Sheriff and Heather Cole by Sheriff to LSF8 Master Participation Trust, 491 Benner Rd., $4,283.22.
Wayne T. Leone to Wayne T. Leone and Anita D. Leone, 151 Hillrise Dr., $1.
Ramey L. Bechdel n/k/a Ramey L. Devinney To Ramey L. Devinney, 103 Cherry Ridge Court, $1.
John G. Allgyer, Anna K. Allgyer and Benjamin L. Whitehill to John G. Allgyer and Anna K. Allgyer, Property Located in Walker Township, $1.
