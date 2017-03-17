Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Jan. 30, 2017, through Feb. 3, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Vincent J. Torsell and Brittany L. Torsell to Vincent J. Torsell and Brittany L. Torsell, 335 E. Beaver St., $1.
Michalene A. Peticca to M. Elizabeth Hay and William L. Hay, 214 N. Spring St., $157,000.
Benner Township
Kyle A. Conrad and Melinda S. Conrad to Edward R. Jenkins Jr. and Darlene F. Jenkins, 203 Arrowhead Way, $319,900.
Mario I. Meraglia and Catherine E. Meraglia to Village of Nittany Glen LP, 344 Fultons Run Road,$1.
Village of Nittany Glen LP to Mario I. Meraglia and Catherine E. Meraglia, Property in Benner Township, $203,000.
Berks Homes LLC to Lynda Schirmer and Jason Hastings, 115 Barrington Lane, $176,470.
College Township
S & A Homes Inc. to Alan Gibson and Rachel Pell, 122 Windrush Road, $518,980.
S & A Homes Inc. to Mehul Patel, 107 Windrush Road, $429,086.
Clayton J. Synard By Agent and Sejal Synard By Agent to Cartus Financial Corporation, 150 Fernleaf Court, $549,5000.
Cartus Financial Corporation to Timothy P. Williamson and Kathryn A. WIlliamson, 150 Fernleaf Court, $545,000.
Robert W. Stewart and Jeri Linn Stewart to Benner Park 3 LLC, 1225 Benner Pike, $1.
Gary S. Mahute, Walter L. Mahute and Barbara L. Mahute to Gary S. Mahute, 601 Pike St., $1.
Curtin Township
Alliance Petroleum Corporation, Xto Energy Inc, Phillips Exploration LLC to Phillips Exploration LLC, Alliance Petroleum Corporation and Xto Energy Inc., Property Located in Curtin Township, $0.
Ferguson Township
Circleville Road Partners E LP to State College AL Investors LLC, 121 Havershire Blvd., $1,900,000.
Edwin W. Biederman Jr and Robert W. W. Biederman to Terrence H. Bell and Emily S. Bell, 1651 Dogwood Circle, $305,000.
F & H Real Estate to John R. McWhirter and Jeanette D. McWhirter, 875 Willard St., $390,000.
F & H Real Estate to John R. McWhirter and Jeanette D. McWhirter, 877 Willard St., $390,000.
Ailan Cheng and Qiming Zhang to Scott E. Lindner and Alexandra H. Lindner, 1107 Longfellow Lane, $155,000.
Richard W. Snyder By Attorney to Robert D. Finn III, 175 Science Park Ct., $229,000.
Hays B. Gamble Trust, June I. Gamble and Bronwen G. Gillette to Amado B. Lugue Jr. and Carmela S. R. Lugue, 3301 Shellers Bend # 918, $248,000.
Eduardo Santiago-Duran and Lourdes Najera-Ceniceros to Albert J. Wagner and Joan M. Wagner, 2461 Autumnwood Drive, $340,000.
Halfmoon Township
Gregory R. Somers and Janice Somers to Bryan E. Crist and Melody B. Crist, 145 Granny Lane, $295,000.
Philip K. Jensen to Mary L. Marcum, 43 Cedar Ridge Drive, $339,000.
Howard Township
Robert Smith and Doris W. Smith to Aaron C. Sumner and Ashly S. Watson, 556 Gravel Point Road, $169,000.
Huston Township
Rob R. Johnson Estate, Beth A. Johnson and Erik W. Johnson to Dustin T. Chencharick, 2423 East Mountain Road, $70,000.
Liberty Township
Clara B. Gunsallus By Attorney to Jeffrey L. Geist Sr. and Melissa F. Geist, 140 Lingle Street, $72,000.
David E. Rider, Melody Bryan f/k/a Melody A. Rider to Scott Andrus and Traci Andrus, 111 Evergreen Road, $1.
Margaret H. Pletcher Estate, Sharon L. Pletcher and Margaret Harter Pletcher to Mark A. WIlliams and Christine M. WIlliams, 108 Liberty St., $75,000.
Martha J. Dolan to Dolan Family Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Michael E. Dolan, 173 Liberty St., $1.
Joseph Jay Skrtich and Lesley Jean Skrtich to Todd E. Losch Jr and Kelly M. Losch, 133 S. Mountain Road, $235,000.
Patton Township
Placky Robert Jr. and Debra Placky to Robert Placky Jr., 202 Teaberry Circle, $1.
Hazel M. Parkinson by Attorney a/k/a Hazel Marjorie Parkinson by Attorney to Camillo Properties Inc., 591 W. Hillside Ave., $145,000.
Jason W. Stimmel and Margaret Diana Stimmel to Jason W. Stimmel, 547 Laceshire Lane, $1.
Potter Township
Viola C. Lucas Estate, Jean A. Greenaway, Roy I. Lucas to Georgia D. Port, 3251 Penns Valley Pike, $1.
Spring Township
William G. Mulberger III and Kathy L. Mulberger to David K. Von Gunden and Susan L. Von Gunden, 115 Slate Court, $405,000.
Scott P. McKenzie to Katina E. Mazzotta, 163 E. College Ave., $170,000.
Nittany Noll Preserve, Ray C. Noll III, Vivian Noll, Ray C. Noll Jr. By Attorney to Graymont (PA) Inc., Property Located In Spring Township, $4,000,000.
Hammered Dreams LLC to Melvin Randell Magaw, 1485 Airport Road, $229,900.
Suzanne E. Murray f/k/a Suzanne E. Russell and Daniel Robert Murray to Suzanne E. Murray, 131 Kathryn Drive, $1.
F. Scott Mauger to F. Scott Mauger, 328 E. Lamb St., $1.
State College Borough
Allan I. Stoekl and Nancy A. Moschella to Ann D. Tarantino and Jacob J. Loverich, 953 Robin Road, $503,000.
Frederick J. Kissinger Estate and Debra S. Hamilton to Brian M. Kissinger and Chloe R. Kissinger, 728 W. College Ave., $850,000.
Union Township
Eagle Creek LLC to Tyler S. Kellerman, Property Located in Union Township, $94,900.
Walker Township
Gregory K. Rowell and Britta U. Rowell to Craig R. Bloom and Brandi J. Bloom, 103 Cambium Ave, $217,500.
Comments