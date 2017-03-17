Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 6 - Feb. 10, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Feb. 6, 2017, through Feb. 10, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Dorothy A. Irvin to Dorothy A. Irvin and Leanna Nicole Walker, 218 E. Lamb St., $1.
James D. Hammond by Sheriff and Nancy K. Hammond By Sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1018 Tanney St., $8,086.43.
Benner Township
Leroy B. Eckley to Leroy B. Eckley and Susan M. Eckley, 1001 Valley View Road, $1.
Leroy B. Eckley to Leroy B. Eckley and Beth A. Phillips, 995 Valley View Road, $1.
Boggs Township
Gary G. WIlt and Shirley J. WIlt to GGW RP LLC, 860 S. Eagle Valley Road, $1.
Tax Claim Bureau of Centre County, Dennis W. Miller and Marion I. Miller to Seneca Leanoro View LLC., 197 Fetzertown Road, $11,866.35.
Burnside Township
Robert L. Livergood and Margaret J. Livergood to Robert L. Livergood and Margaret J. Livergood, 269 German Settlement Road, $1.
College Township
Gary S. Mahute to Jeffrey W. Marshall and Sharon L. Marshall, 601 Pike St., $199,500.
Haubert Mitchell Partners, John H. Mitchell Jr., Maria E. Mitchell to Brandall Investments LP, 140 Matilda Ave., $63,000.
Ferguson Township
Christopher J. Fusco and Michelle M. Fusco to Michelle M. Fusco, 635 Berkshire Drive, $1.
Emery Keck Jr Estate, Lois B. Keck Estate and Gary D. Keck to Margaret Kowalski, 750 Breezewood Drive, $1.
Gregg Township
Christian M. King and Lydiann B. King to Lloyd M. King and Naomi E. King, 216 Beaver Dam Road, $650,000.
Dale A. Haldeman to Daniel S. Lapp and Linda B. Lapp, Property Located on Lower Georges Valley, $853,200.
Dale A. Haldeman to Dale A. Haldeman, 699 Lower Georges Valley, $1.
Harris Township
Laura N. Gryschuk n/k/a Laura Alexander and Nicholas A. Gryschuk n/k/a Nicholas Alexander to Laura Alexander and Nicholas Alexander, 138 E. Main St., $1.
KBBH Partnership to James Thomas Hall to Laura Manning Hall, Property Located In Harris Township, $187,900.
Christopher H. Turley and Kym Y. Jackson Turley to David A. Bennett and Lesli A. Bennett, 471 Homestead Lane, $357,500.
Huston Township
Betty M. Ridenour to Michael G. Swartz, 901 Jack Straw Road, $1.
Michael G. Swartz to Michael G. Swartz, 901 Jack Straw Road, $1.
Betty M. Ridenour to Betty M. Ridenour, 1001 Jack Straw Road, $1.
Marion Township
JPMorgan Chase Bank to Alexander V. Berezenko, 130 Shay Lane, $33,000.
Milesburg Borough
Glenn E. Roush to Glenn E. Rough and Susan H. Roush, 7109 Brush Valley Road, $1.
James C Peterson III By Sheriff to Angelina Peterson By Sheriff to U S Bank and Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, 103 E. Main St., $4,732.38.
Tax Claim Bureau of Centre County and Ruth Geiger Estate to Steven L. Stem and Lisa A. Stem, 309 Front St., $2,498.17.
Millheim Borough
John P. Holt to Rosemary Wilson, 116 North St., $1.
Patton Township
Brian D. Gratz and Kelli Keane to Joshua F. Inwood and Sarah E. Eichler Inwood. 114 Heiskel Drive, $315,000.
Philipsburg Borough
Kenneth L. Knepp and Linda K. Knepp to Yellow Drake LLC, 121 N. Front St., $43,000.
Potter Township
Gayle A. Smith to Thomas R. Kuhlman, 115 Bloom Road, $10.
Rush Township
Albert Brelo, William Socie and Diane P Socie to Stone Valley Realty LLC, 106 Coaldale Road, $29,000.
Tax Claim Bureau of Centre County and David W. Emil to Anita L. McCloskey, Property Located on Tyrone Pike, $13,003.23.
Tax Claim Bureau of Centre County and Elmer F. Coover Jr. to Plus Point Partners, 541 State St., $6,853.16.
Snow Shoe Township
Mark E. Morrison and Ronda L. Morrison to Brain J. Musgrave and Anita K. Musgrave, 347 Musselman Road, $60,000.
Spring Township
Springfield Limited Partnership to Paul Copertino and Michelle L. O’Connor, 75 Landon Drive, $437,575.
Timofey Berezenko and Anastasia Berezenko to David R. Lapp and Rachel A Lapp, 1515 Axemann Road, $34,000.
Tax Claim Bureau of Centre County and Rebecca Dixon to CJD Group LLC, 402 WIltshire Drive, $79,000.
Unionville Borough
Dennis Lynn Watkins by Sheriff to Saratoga Partners LP, 301 E. Race St., $35,701.
Walker Township
Jason E. McCloskey and Bonnie L. McCloskey to Jason E. McCloskey, 692 Nittany Valley Drive, $1.
Rogers James by Sheriff and Kelley Ann James by Sheriff to Wells Fargo Bank, Property Located on Pine Street, $6,696.28.
DBW Land Development Partnership to Jeffrey A. Beard and Jane F. Beard, Property Located on Jefferson Circle, $56,900.
