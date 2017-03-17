Public Records

March 17, 2017 2:34 PM

Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 13 - Feb. 17, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Feb. 13, 2017, through Feb. 17, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.

Benner Township

Roger H. Bird to Roger H. Bird and Rhonda Bird, 152 Aster Ave., $1.

Tonya L. Jackson to Logan F. Serman and Kirsten R. Guckes, 209 Edward Drive, $252,000.

College Township

Gregory R. Kunes and Patricia M. Kunes to Robert J. Thorpe and Regina G. Thorpe, 110 Meadowsweet Drive, $750,000.

Guillermo Zayas, Vicenta Zayas Erroneously Acquired Title as Vincenta Zayas to Guillermo Zayas and Vicenta Zayas, 214 Birchtree Court, $1.

Sandra R. Shinham a/k/a Sandra K. Shinham, and John Shinham to Sandra K. Shinham and John L. Shinham, 216 Horizon Drive, $10.

Ferguson Township

John U. Baker to Eric Nagy and Carrie Nagy, 2052 Pine Cliff Road, $325,000.

Min-Hui Wu and Sheng-Tung Wu by Attorney to Erin Crown and Gregory R. Somers, 3010 Wells Terrace, $278,000.

Gregg Township

Keystone Central Homes LLC to Susan E. Randolph, 174 Rider Lane, $135,800.

Jeffrey A. Solt, Jacqueline K. Solt, Robert D. Solt, Rodney L. Solt, and Ellen J. Solt to Michael A. Rowles and Tyler M. Rowles, 765 Lower Georges Valley Road, $30,000.

Harris Township

GTW Associates to Scott M. Henty and Susan M. Henty, 114 Emma Court, $59,500.

Janet S. Staiano Trust and Janet S. Staiano to Staiano Family trust, Edward F. Staiano, Janet S. Staiano and Eva Staiano Tomashefski, 132 Aspen Drive, $1.

Halfmoon Township

Eric Lowey and Li Zhang to Matthew L. Gouty, Cassie J. Gouty and Michele R. Clausen, 91 Lutz Lane, $293,000

Liberty Township

Casper Peters Estate, Casper L. Peters Estate and Kelly Jo Baney to Kelly Jo Baney, 11207 N. Eagle Valley Road, $1.

Kelly Jo Baney and WIlliam J. Baney to William J. Baney and Kelly J. Baney, 11207 N. Eagle Valley Road, $1.

Steven Walters and Kamara Walters to Cynthia Shawley and Donald A. Shawley, 156 Bald Eagle Forest Road, $233,680.

Marion Township

Levi F. Zook and Naomi G. Zook to Travis Robinson and Kristen Robinson, Property Located on Jacksonville Road, $45,000.

Milesburg Borough

Alan J. Sr Stever to Sheila M. Stever, 201 Iddings St., $1.

Patton Township

Bank of New York Mellon to Adam A. Caputo and Suzanne C. Caputo, 120 Hunterwood Way, $323,095.

Philipsburg Borough

RRC Real Estate Holding LLC to James D. Detrich and Pamela L. Detrich, 201 E. Locust St., $72,000.

Georgiana M. Schnarrs and Laurie Ann Schnarrs a/k/a Laurie Kennedy to HBS Real Estate LLC, 307 N. Tenth St., $6,000.

Bar Realty to Alt Holdings LLC, 415 N. Second St., $340,000.

Potter Township

Richard S. Morgan Estate and Nicholas H. Morgan to Rhoneymeade Inc, 177 Rimmey Road, $1.

Orvis E. Corman and Kama J. Corman to Kama J. Corman, 213 Luse Road, $1.

William S. Curran and Lucille M. Curran to Diana B. Underwood and Jason S. Herrington, 127 Flayhart Lane, $425,000.

Spring Township

Koltay Homes Inc to Curtis Knepper and Louise Knepper, Property located in Spring Township, $240,000.

Romayne Verna Rider, Romayne B. Naylor and Paula O. Lutz to Timothy C. Defurio and Korena J. Defurio, Property Located on Valentine Hill Road, $33,000.

Michael G. Keller and Gloria J. Keller to Michael Scott Rains, 211 Danielle Drive, $165,000.

State College Borough

450 Waupelani Drive LLC to State College Real Property LLC, 450 Waupelani Drive, $11,042,094.

Bryce G. Burkentine to to Bryce G. Burkentine and Kaitlin Burkentine, 122 E. Irvin Ave., $10.

Maureen Robertson Baggett Family Trust and Maureen Roberts Baggett to Erin Maureen Torres, 1745 Blue Course Drive, $1.

Virginia M. Robertson and Maureen R. Baggett to Jeffrey Eliott Baggett, 503 Easterly Parkway, $1.

Virginia M. Robertson and Maureen R. Baggett to Laura Megan Gregor, 1204 S. Allen St., $1.

South Atherton Real Estate I LP to South Atherton Real Estate I LP, 1405 S Atherton St., $1.

Walker Township

Linda Kay Stover to Linda Kay Stoer and Doris Jean Stover, 305 Pike Road, $1.

