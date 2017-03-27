Public Records

March 27, 2017 9:52 AM

Marriage Licenses: March 28, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Gavin Montgomery Crutchfield, State College, Kylie Morgan Singer, State College

Jared Blair Ingram, Bellefonte, Jessica Lynne Harris, Bellefonte

Richard Kyle Spicer, Bellefonte, Brenna Jo Lanager, Hawk Run

Joseph Thomas Pate, State College, Richel Baterna Pacana, State College

William David Hellyer, State College, Deborah Beth Baughman, State College

Richard William Lewis, Philipsburg, Sara Elizabeth Hoover, Philipsburg

Timothy Alan Tomko Jr., Burlington, Vt., Erica Knight Marden, Lemont

