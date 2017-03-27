Marriage Licenses: March 28, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Gavin Montgomery Crutchfield, State College, Kylie Morgan Singer, State College
Jared Blair Ingram, Bellefonte, Jessica Lynne Harris, Bellefonte
Richard Kyle Spicer, Bellefonte, Brenna Jo Lanager, Hawk Run
Joseph Thomas Pate, State College, Richel Baterna Pacana, State College
William David Hellyer, State College, Deborah Beth Baughman, State College
Richard William Lewis, Philipsburg, Sara Elizabeth Hoover, Philipsburg
Timothy Alan Tomko Jr., Burlington, Vt., Erica Knight Marden, Lemont
