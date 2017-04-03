Public Records

April 3, 2017 6:24 PM

Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 27 - March 3, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Feb. 27, 2017, through March 03, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.

Bellefonte Borough

Mark D. Mortensen to Karen Israelian and Marina Israelian, 236 N. Penn St, $333,000

Alan W. Scaroni and Maryellen Scaroni to Erica Renee Hollis, 361 Pine St, $143,500

Benner Township

Richard E. Haines, Thomas R. Haines, Suzeanne H. Garner and Robert H. Haines to Thomas G. Benner, Larry S. Shaffer and Discount Remodelers, 3076 Benner Pike, $90,000

Boggs Township

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank to David P. Bagley and Barbara L. Bagley, 1019 Runville Rd, $64,000

College Township

Ed Satalia Construction Inc to Ashod G. Toumayants and Noelle J. Toumayants, 165 Meadowsweet Dr, $150,000

Joseph M. Cummins to Joseph M. Cummins and Kelly E. Cummins, 225 Fairlawn Ave, $1.00

David E. McLaughlin to Gregory J. Hillegas, 155 Jay Ln, $270,000

S&A Homes Inc to Christopher Jam Snyder and Doreen Kay Ferretti, 115 Windrush Rd, $473,642

Mastros 1 LLC to Brenden A. Jeziorski and Kathryn L. Jeziorski, 267 Wiltree Ct, $287,325

Marilyn Kline by Attorney a/k/a Marilyn B. Kline to Austin E. Graybill and Ashley M. Graybill, 1210 East Branch Road, $187,500

Ferguson Township

Jonathan F. Essick and Kelly A. Essick to Gary A. Delafield and Dorothy K. Delafield, 118 Horseshoe Cir, $220,000

Maureen Robertson Baggett Family Trust and Maureen Robertson Baggett to Maureen Robertson Baggett and Wayne Martin Baggett, 1203 W. Beaver Ave, $1.00

George S. Beechan, Georgette B. Beechan, Scott D. Peachey and Teena M. Peachey to Scott D. Peachey and TeenaM. Peachey, 1191 Barnstable Ln, $1.00

Michael R. Lebo and Brenda J. Lebo to Michael A. Hicks and Jennifer A. Hicks, 672 Berkshire Drive, $415,000

Harris Township

Douglas S. Johnson and Annmarie Johnson to Weichert Workforce Mobility, 102 Aspen Dr, $702,500

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Sterlin Rebuck, 102 Aspen Dr, $615,000

Mathilde Boal Lee Estate, Mathilde Boal Lee Testamentary Trust and Blair lee IV to Waldenheim LLC, S. Academy St, $450,000

Corey W. Hoefs, Mark E. Harpster, Nichole M. Harpster and Deanna R. Harpster n/k/a Deanna R. Hoefs to Nichole M. Harpster and Nicholas Jordan Clark, 111 Mason Dr, $1.00

Robert A Shumaker and Judith L. Shumaker to Wayne Howard, 216 Beacon Cir, $270,000

Eric A. Marshall and Megan Marshall to Wyatt E. Stoup, 313 Mountain Rd, $255,000

Maya R. Quinn and Matthew P. Quinn to Chunjie Yang and Song Bai, 271 Meadow Lark Ln, $776,000

John R. Jr. to John R. Jr. and Paula Parker, 107 Horseshoe Cir, $1.00

William E. Davies and Barbara L. Davies to Barbara L. Davies, 1445 Willowbrook Dr, $1.00

Milesburg Borough

Sheila R. Stever a/k/a Sheila M. Stever to Nicholas C. Auman, 201 Iddings St, $84,900

Patton Township

S and A Homes Inc. to Michael J Hughes and Elizabeth M. Hughes, 1740 Woodledge Dr, $434,000

Copper Beech Townhome Communities Eighte to Feng-Sou Yang, 670 G Oakwood Ave, $270,000

Edward J. Heary Estate and Norman T. Fedon to Matthew R. Marshall and Jennifer A. Dececco, 17 N. Barkaway Ln, $395,000

Robert J. Thorpe and Regina G. Thorpe to Kevin J. Dincher and Michelle A. Dincher, 140 Pinewood Pl, $357,000

Phillip Fether to Phillip Fether and Diana M. Fether, 431 Weymouth Cir, $1.00

Loretta P. Nicholas to John Edward Nicholas, 119 N. Main St, $1.00

Pardip Singh Sandhu and Sharmila Sandhu to Mary D. Johnston, 152 Glenndale Dr, $331,000

Michael A. Hicks and Jennifer A. Hicks to Kyle Z. Emmett and Erin J. Emmett, 109 Clemson Ct, $288,000

Terry R. Varner, Sondra Varner, Erin J. Emmett f/k/a Erin J. Varner and Kyle Z. Emmett to Ascher Family Trust, 237 Amblewood Way, $218,000

Mimi Joy Cooper to Stephen P. Shedlock, 550 Brittany Dr, $1.00

Potter Township

Valley Business Associates LP, Salvatore L. Nicosia Jr. and Pauline R. Nicosia to David D. Lingle LLC, Larkspur Way, $59,000

Rush Township

Robert M. Greenawalt and Carmen F. Greenawalt to Larry J. Straw and Penny K. Straw, 219 Forshey Ln, $1.00

Stephen L. Shawley by Sheriff to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, 619 Hemlock St, $3,299.58

Kathleen M. Wawrynovic to Thomas A. Wawrynovic and Jane A. Stark, 274 Mallard Rd, $1.00

Edward J. Rieg and Marian Rieg to Dylan S. Nearhood, 111 Greenhouse Ln, $69,500

Carrie W. Kephart to Joseph C Kephart Jr, 407 Kinkhead St, $1.00

Snow Shoe Township

Jerry A. Inch, James E. Hackenberg, Robert E. Wolfe, Jeffrey L. Leitzel and David S. Hough to Jerry A. Inch, James E. Hackenberg, Robert E. Wolfe, Jeffrey L. Leitzel and David S. Hough, 256 Snow Shoe Mtn. Rd, $4,000

Thomas E. Covaleski and Jennifer L. Covaleski to Michael S. Krebs and Janette L. Krebs, Hunter Ridge Rd. Spur, $51,000

Spring Township

Theodore R. Miller Estate and Frederick Miller to Tobias L. Miller, 350 Lieb St, $1.00

JFDC Land Acquisition LLC to Christeen J. Moyer, 222 Jonathan Ln, $178,900

Charles E. Golembeski to Charlse E. Golembeski and Kimberly Henk. 205 Sandra Ln, $1.00

State College Borough

Timothy P. Williamson and Kathryn A. Williamson to Jack W. Huizenga, 746 Thomas St, $370,000

Serene Properties LLC to ZW-Art Treehouse LLC, 818 Walnut St, $223,000

Unknown Owner to Commonwealth of PA Dept. of Trans, Property Located in SC Borough, $0

Ora Ben-David to Brian S. Weber, 522 E. College Ave, $143,500

Wells Fargo Bank to Lisa Mae Rentzel and Troy Wayne Rentzel, 212 W. Irvin Ave, $169,500

Walker Township

Roy A. Long and Erin C. Long to George R. Horetsky and Jane E. Horetsky, 122 Jenjo Drive, $308,000

Worth Township

Austin E. Graybill and Ashley M. Graybill f/k/a Ashley M. Knowles to Tara Felix and Jinathan Felix, 617 Laurel Run Rd, $267,500

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos