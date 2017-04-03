Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 27 - March 3, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Feb. 27, 2017, through March 03, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Mark D. Mortensen to Karen Israelian and Marina Israelian, 236 N. Penn St, $333,000
Alan W. Scaroni and Maryellen Scaroni to Erica Renee Hollis, 361 Pine St, $143,500
Benner Township
Richard E. Haines, Thomas R. Haines, Suzeanne H. Garner and Robert H. Haines to Thomas G. Benner, Larry S. Shaffer and Discount Remodelers, 3076 Benner Pike, $90,000
Boggs Township
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank to David P. Bagley and Barbara L. Bagley, 1019 Runville Rd, $64,000
College Township
Ed Satalia Construction Inc to Ashod G. Toumayants and Noelle J. Toumayants, 165 Meadowsweet Dr, $150,000
Joseph M. Cummins to Joseph M. Cummins and Kelly E. Cummins, 225 Fairlawn Ave, $1.00
David E. McLaughlin to Gregory J. Hillegas, 155 Jay Ln, $270,000
S&A Homes Inc to Christopher Jam Snyder and Doreen Kay Ferretti, 115 Windrush Rd, $473,642
Mastros 1 LLC to Brenden A. Jeziorski and Kathryn L. Jeziorski, 267 Wiltree Ct, $287,325
Marilyn Kline by Attorney a/k/a Marilyn B. Kline to Austin E. Graybill and Ashley M. Graybill, 1210 East Branch Road, $187,500
Ferguson Township
Jonathan F. Essick and Kelly A. Essick to Gary A. Delafield and Dorothy K. Delafield, 118 Horseshoe Cir, $220,000
Maureen Robertson Baggett Family Trust and Maureen Robertson Baggett to Maureen Robertson Baggett and Wayne Martin Baggett, 1203 W. Beaver Ave, $1.00
George S. Beechan, Georgette B. Beechan, Scott D. Peachey and Teena M. Peachey to Scott D. Peachey and TeenaM. Peachey, 1191 Barnstable Ln, $1.00
Michael R. Lebo and Brenda J. Lebo to Michael A. Hicks and Jennifer A. Hicks, 672 Berkshire Drive, $415,000
Harris Township
Douglas S. Johnson and Annmarie Johnson to Weichert Workforce Mobility, 102 Aspen Dr, $702,500
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Sterlin Rebuck, 102 Aspen Dr, $615,000
Mathilde Boal Lee Estate, Mathilde Boal Lee Testamentary Trust and Blair lee IV to Waldenheim LLC, S. Academy St, $450,000
Corey W. Hoefs, Mark E. Harpster, Nichole M. Harpster and Deanna R. Harpster n/k/a Deanna R. Hoefs to Nichole M. Harpster and Nicholas Jordan Clark, 111 Mason Dr, $1.00
Robert A Shumaker and Judith L. Shumaker to Wayne Howard, 216 Beacon Cir, $270,000
Eric A. Marshall and Megan Marshall to Wyatt E. Stoup, 313 Mountain Rd, $255,000
Maya R. Quinn and Matthew P. Quinn to Chunjie Yang and Song Bai, 271 Meadow Lark Ln, $776,000
John R. Jr. to John R. Jr. and Paula Parker, 107 Horseshoe Cir, $1.00
William E. Davies and Barbara L. Davies to Barbara L. Davies, 1445 Willowbrook Dr, $1.00
Milesburg Borough
Sheila R. Stever a/k/a Sheila M. Stever to Nicholas C. Auman, 201 Iddings St, $84,900
Patton Township
S and A Homes Inc. to Michael J Hughes and Elizabeth M. Hughes, 1740 Woodledge Dr, $434,000
Copper Beech Townhome Communities Eighte to Feng-Sou Yang, 670 G Oakwood Ave, $270,000
Edward J. Heary Estate and Norman T. Fedon to Matthew R. Marshall and Jennifer A. Dececco, 17 N. Barkaway Ln, $395,000
Robert J. Thorpe and Regina G. Thorpe to Kevin J. Dincher and Michelle A. Dincher, 140 Pinewood Pl, $357,000
Phillip Fether to Phillip Fether and Diana M. Fether, 431 Weymouth Cir, $1.00
Loretta P. Nicholas to John Edward Nicholas, 119 N. Main St, $1.00
Pardip Singh Sandhu and Sharmila Sandhu to Mary D. Johnston, 152 Glenndale Dr, $331,000
Michael A. Hicks and Jennifer A. Hicks to Kyle Z. Emmett and Erin J. Emmett, 109 Clemson Ct, $288,000
Terry R. Varner, Sondra Varner, Erin J. Emmett f/k/a Erin J. Varner and Kyle Z. Emmett to Ascher Family Trust, 237 Amblewood Way, $218,000
Mimi Joy Cooper to Stephen P. Shedlock, 550 Brittany Dr, $1.00
Potter Township
Valley Business Associates LP, Salvatore L. Nicosia Jr. and Pauline R. Nicosia to David D. Lingle LLC, Larkspur Way, $59,000
Rush Township
Robert M. Greenawalt and Carmen F. Greenawalt to Larry J. Straw and Penny K. Straw, 219 Forshey Ln, $1.00
Stephen L. Shawley by Sheriff to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, 619 Hemlock St, $3,299.58
Kathleen M. Wawrynovic to Thomas A. Wawrynovic and Jane A. Stark, 274 Mallard Rd, $1.00
Edward J. Rieg and Marian Rieg to Dylan S. Nearhood, 111 Greenhouse Ln, $69,500
Carrie W. Kephart to Joseph C Kephart Jr, 407 Kinkhead St, $1.00
Snow Shoe Township
Jerry A. Inch, James E. Hackenberg, Robert E. Wolfe, Jeffrey L. Leitzel and David S. Hough to Jerry A. Inch, James E. Hackenberg, Robert E. Wolfe, Jeffrey L. Leitzel and David S. Hough, 256 Snow Shoe Mtn. Rd, $4,000
Thomas E. Covaleski and Jennifer L. Covaleski to Michael S. Krebs and Janette L. Krebs, Hunter Ridge Rd. Spur, $51,000
Spring Township
Theodore R. Miller Estate and Frederick Miller to Tobias L. Miller, 350 Lieb St, $1.00
JFDC Land Acquisition LLC to Christeen J. Moyer, 222 Jonathan Ln, $178,900
Charles E. Golembeski to Charlse E. Golembeski and Kimberly Henk. 205 Sandra Ln, $1.00
State College Borough
Timothy P. Williamson and Kathryn A. Williamson to Jack W. Huizenga, 746 Thomas St, $370,000
Serene Properties LLC to ZW-Art Treehouse LLC, 818 Walnut St, $223,000
Unknown Owner to Commonwealth of PA Dept. of Trans, Property Located in SC Borough, $0
Ora Ben-David to Brian S. Weber, 522 E. College Ave, $143,500
Wells Fargo Bank to Lisa Mae Rentzel and Troy Wayne Rentzel, 212 W. Irvin Ave, $169,500
Walker Township
Roy A. Long and Erin C. Long to George R. Horetsky and Jane E. Horetsky, 122 Jenjo Drive, $308,000
Worth Township
Austin E. Graybill and Ashley M. Graybill f/k/a Ashley M. Knowles to Tara Felix and Jinathan Felix, 617 Laurel Run Rd, $267,500
Comments